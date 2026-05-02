Nebraska Basketball Makes Top 5 for No. 39 Prospect in 2027 Ahead of May 6 Decision

Nebraska is firmly in the mix for one of the top players in the 2027 class.

On Friday, four-star forward Donovan Davis of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, cut his list to five schools. The Huskers join Iowa State, Marquette, Wisconsin, and Iowa among his finalists. After taking official visits to each program in April, he is expected to make his decision soon.

Here’s the latest on the top 40 prospect, including the Big Red's case to land him on May 6.

NEWS: Donovan Davis, Rivals’ No. 32 overall recruit in the 2027 class, is down to five schools and will announce his college commitment on May 6th, he told @Rivals. ⁰⁰The 6-7 forward will decide between Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State, Marquette, and Wisconsin.… pic.twitter.com/Vv0hExUcKx — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 1, 2026

Who is Donovan Davis?

The No. 2 player in the state of Wisconsin has long been a priority target for every program in his top five, and it’s easy to see why. As a junior, Davis averaged 21.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 70% from the field.

Listed at 6-foot-7, 200 pounds, the Freedom High School standout has put together a well-documented run of success on the prep hoops scene. Now, less than a week out, he's set to announce his college decision.

For Nebraska, there is reason to believe they have a legitimate shot. Still, the Huskers face an uphill battle against in-state Wisconsin and an Iowa State program he's visited seven times to date. While NU has hosted him on four occasions on its own, each finalist has at least done that.

Some photos of 4-star forward Donovan Davis (@DavisBB21) on his official visit to Iowa State.



📸: _donovandavis24 (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/VFigkL62ON — Jackson Pence (@JacksonLPence) April 30, 2026

Who's In the Lead?

Per On3’s prediction metrics, the Cyclones hold a noticeable lead. But that won’t stop the other four finalists from making a push in the final days.

Davis had a busy April, taking five official visits in 17 days. Each program in his top five had one last opportunity to make its case before his decision.

Nebraska, slotted in the middle of that stretch, hosted the four-star for the fourth time on April 20. With his decision set to come just 16 days later, the two sides will likely remain in close contact down the stretch.

Davis' OV Schedule:

Photos from 2027 4⭐️ forward Donovan Davis’s official visit to Nebraska earlier this week.



The 6-7 native of Wisconsin is one of the Huskers’ top 2027 targets. 🌽🏀 pic.twitter.com/Ra3WFjvGno — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) April 23, 2026

NU's Case to Land Davis

Keeping the Wisconsin native away from both the Badgers and Iowa State will not be easy. Still, if there is a staff capable of doing it, Nebraska has positioned itself to do just that.

Coming off the best season in program history, the Huskers carry as much momentum as any program involved in his recruitment. Even so, Iowa State’s established relationships and Wisconsin’s proximity to home remain significant factors that cannot be ignored.

Where the Big Red can differentiate itself is in the atmosphere. With multiple visits under his belt, Davis has experienced the energy inside Pinnacle Bank Arena firsthand. That environment, combined with the opportunity for development and a prominent role, gives the Cornhuskers a compelling case as his decision will be made on Wednesday.

Nebraska's 2027 Class to Date

Nebraska currently holds one commitment in the 2027 class, as Ty Schlagel pledged to the Huskers in October. The 6-foot-5 forward out of Cretin-Derham Hall (MN) is ranked No. 103 nationally and brings proven scoring ability at the prep level.

Even so, pairing him with several other, potentially program-changing recruits remains a priority for Fred Hoiberg's staff. That's exactly what Davis is. At 6-foot-7, his length and versatility would complement Schlagel well if the two were to pair up in Lincoln.

Beyond those two, the Big Red has put itself in contention for several more targets. NU has already hosted players like Ryan Hampton (No. 3 overall recruit) and Dawson Battie (No. 11 overall recruit), signaling that the program’s on-court success is beginning to carry over into recruiting.

Other 2027 Prospects Who Have Visited Lincoln in 2026:

4⭐️ Donovan Davis (@DavisBB21) had a big weekend with Team Herro at the NY2LA Swish N’ Dish. The 2027 forward continues to prove he’s one of the top prospects in the Midwest. Offers from Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa State + more 📈 @movementhoops @team_herro #NY2LASND pic.twitter.com/3qZaI2gJ8G — NY2LA SPORTS (@ny2lasports) April 14, 2026

What Happens Next?

With Davis set to announce his decision soon, Nebraska will either land its second commitment in the 2027 class or see a priority target come off the board. Either way, Hoiberg and his staff have other options.

In total, the Huskers have extended offers to 13 prospects in the 2027 class, with most of them being forwards. Davis is one of seven uncommitted players at the position. Regardless, NU finds itself with a legitimate chance to win a battle for one of the nation’s top recruits. Doing so would further cement the Big Red as a program on the rise.

Even if Nebraska misses out, do not expect the staff to entirely cut ties. With signing day still months away, the Huskers could remain in contact during that time. A flip may not be likely, but it is never off the table. So, continue to recruit him, even if he initially chooses another school, would not be out of the norm.

Other Forwards on Nebraska's 2027 Board

London Dada stands out as a key in-state target for the Big Red. The Omaha Westside product, listed at 6-foot-7, is ranked No. 107 nationally in the 2027 class, and the Huskers appear to hold the lead in his recruitment.

Dawson Battie, the No. 11 overall prospect, has also visited Lincoln twice. The five-star Texas native has in-state SMU near the top of his list, but Nebraska is believed to be his No. 2 school.

Jack Kohnen officially visited Lincoln on April 17. The No. 4 player in Wisconsin has NU atop his list, though the Huskers will need to fend off programs like Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Notre Dame to seal the deal.

There are plenty of options if Nebraska misses out on Davis. Hoiberg and his staff have done their due diligence this cycle, so one miss would not derail the class. Several other targets have already been to Lincoln on unofficial visits as well.

If needed, expect NU to quickly shift its focus and ramp things up with those remaining options.