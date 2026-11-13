Five-Star Forward Dawson Battie Becomes Highest-Ranked Signee in Nebraska Basketball History

Fred Hoiberg did it again.

After signing five-star guard Bryce McGowens in 2021, Hoiberg has landed another historic prospect. On Thursday, 2027 five-star forward Dawson Battie officially signed with the Big Red, giving Nebraska its highest-rated recruit in program history.

Both players finished their respective recruiting cycles ranked No. 28 nationally. However, Battie's 0.9908 composite score edges McGowens' 0.9800, putting him atop the list of the highest-rated recruits the Huskers have ever signed.

Five-star forward Dawson Battie has officially signed with Nebraska basketball.



He becomes the highest-ranked recruit in program history. pic.twitter.com/3QPeFZU3Gt — Skers Scoop (@SkersScoop) November 13, 2026

Battie is a 6-foot-8 forward from the Lone Star State. According to the 247Sports Composite, he's the No. 4 player at his position and the No. 4 prospect in Texas. The high school senior held offers from more than 20 Division I programs but ultimately chose the Huskers over some of the top collegiate basketball programs in the country, including Kentucky, Baylor, and Kansas.

"Dawson is a skilled athletic forward who is an ideal fit for our system with his skillset and basketball IQ," Hoiberg said in a release. "At 6-foot-9 with a nearly seven-foot wingspan, his has great positional size, the ability to score from different levels and can also initiate offense in our system. He is a high-volume rebounder on both ends of the court and has very good defensive instincts.



"Dawson is also a high-character individual who wants to reach his potential, and we are excited to add him to our program."

However, Battie isn't the only addition to NU's 2027 recruiting class. The Huskers also landed four-star wing Ty Schlagel of Cretin-Derham Hall in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The 6-foot-5 small forward is ranked No. 139 nationally, making him the No. 35 player at his position and the third-highest-rated prospect in the Land of 1,000 Lakes.

"Ty possesses good positional size on the wing and the ability to space the floor at a high level, which is something that is important in our system," Hoiberg said. "He comes from a winning high school program and understands how to win. He is also a fit for our culture with his skillset, toughness and everyday habits. We are looking forward to him developing in our system."

Dawson Battie during his official visit to Nebraska over the weekend of Sept. 19. | @dawsonbattie/Instagram

Battie committed to Nebraska on Sept. 21 after taking an official visit to Lincoln the weekend of Sept. 19. Despite other schools' efforts to change his mind, Hoiberg and staff held onto his commitment through signing day, which for Battie came on Nov. 12.

The five-star's decision to sign marks another milestone for Nebraska under Hoiberg's watch, directly following its best season in school history. NU won a program-record 28 games in 2025-26, which included the school's first two NCAA Tournament victories. Though the Huskers fell to rival Iowa in the Sweet 16, their recent success appears to have made an impression on Battie, who seemingly wanted to be part of what Hoiberg is building.

Bryce McGowens was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week eight times during his lone season at Nebraska. | USA TODAY Sports

Battie will arrive in Lincoln next summer with high expectations and a family history of basketball success.

His older brother, Dillon, was a three-star recruit in the 2024 class. He initially committed to Temple before transferring to Wichita State, where he averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Shockers last season.

Derrick Battie, Dawson's father, was a four-year starter at Temple from 1992 to 1996. During his collegiate career, the Owls made four straight NCAA Tournament appearances. Following college, Derrick played professionally overseas as well as in the CBA.

Dawson's uncle, Tony Battie, also had a successful playing career. He spent four seasons at Texas Tech before being selected fifth overall in the 1997 NBA Draft. Tony went on to play in more than 800 NBA games over his 15-year professional career.

Philadelphia 76ers center Tony Battie shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Dawson comes anywhere close to matching his uncle's collegiate and professional success, he'd become one of the most accomplished players in school history. He'll have plenty of competition, though, including Tyronn Lue, who was selected 23rd overall in the 1998 NBA Draft after three seasons playing for the Big Red.

Regardless, Battie's potential is clear. No player in Husker basketball history will have arrived as a higher-rated high school recruit. Now, it's up to Hoiberg, his staff, and Battie to turn that potential into sustained success.

Nebraska All-Time Top-10 Basketball Recruits (247Sports):

Dawson Battie: No. 28 National (0.9908 Composite) Bryce McGowens: No. 28 National (0.9899 Composite) Colin Rice: No. 87 National (0.9690 Composite) Glynn Watson: No. 78 National (0.9563 Composite) Leo Curtis: No. 107 National (0.9556 Composite) Wilhelm Breidenbach: No. 105 National (0.9546 Composite) Ramel Lloyd Jr.: No. 111 National (0.9495 Composite) Quentin Rhymes: No. 120 National (0.9473 Composite) Thomas Allen: No. 96 National (0.9430 Composite) Jacob Lanier: No. 118 National (0.9426 Composite)

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.