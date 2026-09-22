Dawson Battie Becomes Nebraska's Highest-Ranked Men's Basketball Commit Ever

History has been made for the Nebraska men's basketball program yet again.

Announced Monday, five-star power forward Dawson Battie of St. Mark's High School in Dallas, Texas, committed to Fred Hoiberg and the Big Red. The No. 26 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, chose Nebraska over 22 other Division I schools, including Stanford, SMU, Kentucky, and more.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound senior will become the highest-ranked recruit in program history upon signing with NU in November. Here's a recap of his recruitment and what it means for Hoiberg's program.

Though Battie's commitment was somewhat surprising, Nebraska's position in his recruitment was not. The Huskers had seemingly been gaining momentum with the five-star prospect for quite some time, making his decision less unexpected to those who had been tuned in.

Hoiberg and NU extended an offer to the Texas native in October 2024. Battie has visited Lincoln three times, with his first trip coming in August 2025. He returned in early February to watch the Big Red take on then-No. 9 Illinois inside Pinnacle Bank Arena before making his third trip to Lincoln for an official visit this past weekend.

That appears to be ultimately what sealed the deal, knowing Battie gave the Big Red his verbal pledge shortly after making it to campus.

Battie joins four-star forward Ty Schlagel in the Huskers' 2027 recruiting haul. The 6-foot-5, 185-pounder from Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, Minnesota, committed to Nebraska in October 2025. Regarded as the No. 137 overall prospect in the 2027 class, Schlagel is a prospect who can seemingly score at will on the prep scene.

Pairing him with at least one additional high school recruit always seemed to be the intention of NU's staff. That's exactly where a player like Battie comes in. Both Battie and Schlagel are long, athletic scorers who have found success on the defensive end as well. What the Huskers seemed to lack a season ago was athleticism on the wing, and this duo of 2027 recruits appears to address that in a big way.

As good as a player like Pryce Sandfort is, he doesn't appear to attack the rim with the same ferocity as Battie or Schlagel. Adding that level of athleticism and physicality to its rotation could allow the program to take the next step.

While the Big Red have taken two players in each recruiting class since 2023, this could be a cycle in which the Huskers would happily welcome three prospects. However, unless a commitment flip occurs, NU will likely be done searching for additions in the 2027 recruiting class.

The only serious contender Nebraska seems to be working toward adding is four-star forward Ahmad Hudson, who's currently committed to LSU. Husker football fans are no strangers to Hudson's name. The No. 17 prospect in the 2027 recruiting class on the basketball court is also the No. 19 overall prospect on the football field and the nation's top-ranked tight end.

Hudson has visited Lincoln four times, according to On3, and has an existing relationship with Hoiberg and Husker football coach Matt Rhule. The top dual-sport athlete in the 2027 cycle took an official visit to Nebraska in early June despite being committed to his father's alma mater, LSU. Flip talks have largely cooled, but the top-20 recruit in both sports is expected to make it back to campus at some point this fall, leaving the door open for the Big Red.

Dawson Battie | Courtesy of PRO16/NXTPRO

Battie and Schlagel alone would do the Huskers well, though there's no denying Battie's commitment could make NU's pitch to Hudson even more attractive, considering another one of the nation's top prospects has now shown he believes in Hoiberg's staff.

Hoiberg turned his unranked son, Sam, into an All-Big Ten selection in 2025-26. Now, he has a five-star recruit whose uncle was selected fifth overall in the 1997 NBA Draft joining his program.

Battie's commitment gives Hoiberg another piece to build around as Nebraska continues to establish itself as a national contender. The foundation for what could be a special group in Lincoln is officially in place. Expect the reigning AP Men's Basketball National Coach of the Year to continue to capitalize on the momentum he's built.

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