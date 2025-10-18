Four Observations from Nebrasketball's 90-89 Exhibition Win Over No. 8 BYU
LINCOLN—The 2025-26 season just got a hell of a primer.
In an exhibition at Pinnacle Bank Arena between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and No. 8 BYU Cougars, it was NU emerging victorious, 90-89. Here are four thoughts on the game.
An electric exhibition
No, it won't count in the win or loss columns for either team after today. Still, both sides provided the PBA crowd with 40 minutes of electrifying play.
Both teams had 10-0 runs in the game, and both led by double-digits at one point. BYU shot 45.4% for the game, including 10-of-31 from 3. Nebraska shot 50% from the floor, making 16-of-34 from deep.
In the final minute, BYU got a jumper to close the deficit to just three points. After a miss on Nebraska's side, two free throws brought the Cougars within one.
Then, Nebraska opened the door wide open.
Berke Buyuktuncel missed the front end of a one-and-one. BYU grabbed the rebound and called a timeout to draw up a play with 10 seconds remaining.
The attempt from the top of the key missed, as did the second-chance effort from the wing.
Return of the Mast
The biggest missing piece last year was Rienk Mast having to sit out with an offseason surgery. Judging by his display on Saturday, he's all the way back.
Mast scored a game-high 31 points, adding five rebounds and three assists. He made his first seven attempts from beyond the arc.
But more than what Mast does for the box score is reflected in his impact on the court. Mast being able to stretch the defense with his shooting ability opens up others. His vision and passing remain as good as we saw during the 2023-24 campaign. And his presence inside, on both ends of the floor, gives Nebraska a true anchor.
Shooters on shooters on shooters
Mast being mast, and the return of Jamarques Lawrence to handle the ball, allowed the shooters to do what they do best on Saturday: make shots.
It took a bit to get going, with Nebraska starting just 3-for-11 on three-pointers. From there through the final media timeout, the Huskers went 13-for-20 from deep.
Besides Mast, four other Huskers cashed in beyond the arc. Sharpshooter Connor Essegian finished 5-of-10 on 3s. Pryce Sandfort displayed his quick-trigger shot, making a pair from deep. Newcomers Jared Garcia and Kendall Blue both knocked one down as well.
If Nebraska can get spacing and shooting anywhere close to this throughout the year, the Huskers will be a dangerous out all season.
So that's what that looks like
Nebraska has faced off with Big Ten Player of the Year players and lottery picks inside Pinnacle Bank Arena over the last few years. The Huskers also had a five-star recruit in Bryce McGowens a couple of seasons ago.
AJ Dybantsa is as good as any of them.
The Cougar freshman is reportedly getting about $7 million in NIL money to play for BYU. That's money well spent for the one year he'll be in Provo.
Dybantsa plays with a fluidity that isn't just rare for a freshman; it is simply rare. He showed the PBA crowd that he could score, rebound, play defense, and whatever else is needed on a basketball court.
He finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a blocked shot. On only a couple of occasions did he force a shot, and even those looked like they were going in.
Watch for him to be the No. 1 pick in the next NBA draft.
What's next
Nebraska has another exhibition lined up. The Huskers will take on Midland on Oct. 27. That game is set for a 6:30 p.m. CDT tip on B1G+. The season opener is against West Georgia on Nov. 3.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Midland (Exhibition) 6:30 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 3 West Georgia 7 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 8 Florida International Noon BTN or B1G+
- Nov. 11 Maryland-Eastern Shore 7 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 15 Oklahoma (Sanford Pentagon) 6 p.m. BTN or B1G+
- Nov. 20 New Mexico (Hall of Fame Classic) 6 p.m. Peacock
- Nov. 21 Kansas State/Mississippi State (Hall of Fame Classic) 6/8:30 p.m. Peacock
- Nov. 25 Winthrop 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 South Carolina Upstate 1 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 7 Creighton 4 p.m. FS1
- Dec. 10 Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Dec. 13 Illinois 3 p.m. Peacock
- Dec. 21 North Dakota 7 p.m. BTN
- Dec. 30 New Hampshire 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 2 Michigan State 8 p.m. Peacock
- Jan. 5 Ohio State 5:30 p.m. FS1
- Jan. 10 Indiana 11 a.m. BTN
- Jan. 13 Oregon 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1
- Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock
- Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
- Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN
- Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN
- March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
