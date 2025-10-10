Fred Hoiberg Shares Renewed Confidence in Nebraska’s Direction at Big Ten Media Days
Six months removed from winning the inaugural College Basketball Crown, Fred Hoiberg, alongside his son Sam and forward Rienk Mast, represented Nebraska at the 2025 Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.
Entering year seven under Hoiberg, optimism continues to build around a Husker team with depth, experience, and shooting potential. Here’s a quick look at the biggest takeaways from the head coach's time at the podium.
Head Coach Fred Hoiberg
Coming off his second straight season with 20-plus wins, Hoiberg’s time on the Big Ten Network stage began with a reflection on the highs and lows of last year’s campaign. “It was a season of runs,” the head coach said, referencing both a six-game winning streak midway through the year and a five-game skid to close the regular season. While the Huskers ultimately fell short of an NCAA Tournament berth, Hoiberg said winning the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas gave his team “positive momentum” heading into the offseason.
With the departures of leading scorer Brice Williams and top rebounder Juwan Gary, replacing that production was top of mind for Hoiberg and his staff entering the 2025–26 season. While several key contributors were added through the transfer portal, Hoiberg didn’t undersell the impact Rienk Mast’s return will have on this year’s group. “When you look at the spacing and the gravity that he provides, that just opens up things for everybody,” Hoiberg said.
Continuing on the subject of Mast, Hoiberg emphasized the forward’s ability to elevate those around him. A team leader in assists two years ago, Mast’s playmaking helped Nebraska rise to the top of the Big Ten in three-point shooting during the 2023–24 season. Now healthy and eager to return, Hoiberg and his staff have surrounded Mast with shooters through the portal to complement his skill set and spacing.
Without Mast a season ago, the Huskers fell to 13th in the Big Ten from beyond the arc. Looking to rally for the upcoming campaign, this year’s roster features several players who can score at a high level from deep. Pryce Sandfort, Jamarques Lawrence, and Kendall Blue will join Connor Essegian and Sam Hoiberg as shooters capable of connecting on 36% or better from three-point range. The increased emphasis on spacing and perimeter shooting, Hoiberg said, will be key to Nebraska’s offensive success. “We have lineups where we can put five guys out there that are legitimate threats from the perimeter. It makes you so much harder to guard when you have that,” he said.
When asked about the challenge of replacing the scoring and rebounding production of Williams and Gary, Hoiberg acknowledged that it’s no small task. “It’s gonna be by committee, you can’t just replace those guys with one player,” he said. With Williams and Gary combining for 35 points and over nine rebounds per game last season, the Huskers will rely on balanced contributions and consistent movement on the offensive end to fill the void.
As for the defensive side, Hoiberg was candid about the adjustment period ahead for his revamped roster. “That’s the question with this team,” he admitted, while crediting assistant coach Nate Loenser for instilling a defensive mindset that’s been key to Nebraska’s recent success on that end of the floor.
Despite some lingering questions defensively, Hoiberg noted there are several areas where his team already excels. When discussing pick-and-roll coverage, he highlighted Mast’s ability to anchor the defense and praised both Jamarques Lawrence and Sam Hoiberg for their on-ball intensity. “We’re still growing, still learning, but I like where we’re at,” Hoiberg said.
One of the more notable storylines entering the season is Lawrence’s return to Lincoln after a one-year hiatus from the program. Hoiberg believes his presence will have an immediate impact. “He was such a big contributor to what we did that year we went into the tournament,” the coach said, referencing Lawrence’s expanded role during the 2023–24 season. Hoiberg also pointed to Lawrence’s leadership and maturity as areas of growth since his return, saying, “It’s been great to get Jamarques back.”
With a deeper shooting arsenal and several familiar faces returning to the lineup, Hoiberg’s group appears ready to build on last year’s postseason run. The challenge will be blending new talent with old chemistry, something the seventh-year head coach believes will come with time. If the Huskers can find consistency on the defensive end, the 2025–26 campaign could be one of the most complete of the Hoiberg era, and if his words are any indication, his team is aiming to make it happen.
With Mast and Sam Hoiberg next on the stage, the Huskers’ head coach made way for his players to take the spotlight. Just nine days out from their first exhibition game, this year’s squad looks fueled by purpose. If they can capitalize on early-season nonconference opportunities, it could be the difference between simply earning a tournament bid and having the chance to win their first game. Last season’s ending was impressive, but this group clearly has more in mind.
