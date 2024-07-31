All Huskers

Future Big Ten Basketball Tournament Sites Announced, Including Las Vegas

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti hinted last week that the geographic footprint of league championships was likely to change. On Wednesday, we got confirmation of the Big Ten basketball tournaments going into a rotation for the next four years, including one site out west.

Kaleb Henry

Mar 16, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) works around Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the second half at Target Center.
Mar 16, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) works around Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during the second half at Target Center. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Big Ten Championship games are officially heading west.

The Big Ten Conference announced future site for Big Ten men's and women's basketball tournaments. For the first time, the tournaments will be played in Detroit and Las Vegas.

"We look forward to partnering with the cities of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Las Vegas as they host the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments from 2025-28," Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti said. "Each city will be an exciting postseason opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, both locally and from across the country."

The 2025 tournaments will both be in Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. From there, the men and women go their separate ways.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket against Nebraska guard Callin Hake during the Big Ten Tournament champions
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket against Nebraska guard Callin Hake during the Big Ten Tournament championship game at the Target Center on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minn. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

The women stay in Indianapolis in 2026 before going to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in 2027 and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit in 2028. The men are at the United Center in Chicago in 2026, back to Indianapolis in 2027, and then out to Las Vegas in 2028.

Petitti had hinted at league championships moving around during Big Ten Football Media Days, including some in the Pacific Time Zone.

"Given the footprint of the conference, the cities that are now interested in hosting Big Ten Championships is clearly expanded," Petitti said last week. "I think it’s really important to make sure that markets around the country get to experience Big Ten Championships. It’s a really good way to connect the conference, so I think over time you’ll start to see the geographic footprint start to expand."

An overview of future Big Ten Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournament sites can be found below.

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Future Sites:

  • March 5-9, 2025 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
  • March 4-8, 2026 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
  • March 3-7, 2027 – T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
  • March 1-5, 2028 – Little Caesars Arena (Detroit)

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Future Sites:

  • March 12-16, 2025 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
  • March 11-15, 2026 – United Center (Chicago)
  • March 10-14, 2027 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
  • March 8-12, 2028 – T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

