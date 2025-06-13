Golden State Warriors Host Nebraska’s Brice Williams for Pre-Draft Workout Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft
Well, for Nebraska's Brice Williams, this isn't just another pre-draft workout. It's surely a chance to prove he has a place in the NBA. The senior wing, off a strong season with the Cornhuskers, has now officially caught the attention of the Golden State Warriors. And if you aren't aware, it's a team known for taking second-round jewels and turning them into legitimate role players.
With the No. 52 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Warriors invited Williams to work out. Perhaps it's a big sign the do-everything scorer might be climbing draft boards at the perfect time.
Brice Williams Is Our Tried-and-Proven Scorer with NBA Attributes
Williams is not your standard late bloomer. Standing 6'7" (6'5.25" barefoot) and possessing a 6'10.75" wingspan, he offers legitimate NBA length and five years of college seasoning. Out of which he spent three years at Charlotte and two at Nebraska.
Williams averaged 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game in 2023-24 on 44.4% shooting from the field. If that wasn't enough, he also shot 38.8% from the three-point range and 84.4% from the free throw line. Isn't that a shooting profile that teammates and scouts love? Pulling off the dribble, spotting up on the wing, or finishing off the move, Williams proved he can score at every level.
He's not an elite player yet, but off-ball IQ, sure shot, and length translate him to a next-level-translatable skillset player. Especially when it comes to a spacing-based system like Golden State's.
Why the Warriors Are a Real Fit?
Golden State does not just select "upside." It can be said that they love plug-and-play players who can contribute immediately. Under GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., the team has focused on veteran college players who understand team concepts and can shoot, defend, and adapt.
Brandin Podziemski (No. 19) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (No. 57) burst in as rookies only last year. Williams could fit into the same developmental mold. He could be giving the Warriors a cheap, high-IQ shooter who can also offer depth at multiple positions and offer minutes in a pinch.
Along with other workout prospects like Indiana's Tamar Bates and Iowa State's Caleb Grill, Williams is one instance of a specific type: 3-and-D wings with composure and system-friendly skill sets.
The Golden State was the 10th+ franchise to extend an invitation to Williams for a pre-draft workout. Well, it's a clear sign that interest is pretty much genuine. And while his NBA Combine in May got off to a slow start (0-for-8 from the field), he came back strong with a 24-point outburst in a scrimmage that drew attention.
That resilience didn’t go unnoticed. As he told reporters, “Everything’s kind of the same… I’ve got a one-up on other guys.”
In spite of that, teams are calling for development of defensive foot speed and more physicality. At 205.8 pounds, he'll most likely need to bulk up slightly and show that he can keep up with quicker wings. But with all the team stops, he's clearly gotten enough positive energy to stay in draft consideration.
Can Williams Carve Out a Path with Golden State?
The Warriors' second-round draft pick history of turning them into actual players is no laughing matter. From Draymond Green (35th in 2012) to their recent success with Trayce Jackson-Davis, their system rewards players who can play and adapt to their culture.
If Williams shows consistency in shooting drills and defensive hustle in his gameplay, he could very well be worthy of consideration for the 52nd pick. Even if he doesn't get picked on draft night, he's a prime contender for a two-way contract or Summer League roster. Which also gives him an open door to an NBA camp.
Can you see Brice Williams being drafted or signing a two-way deal?
