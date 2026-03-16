Nebraska may have started the season 20-0, but over its last 12 games, the Big Red is just a .500 team.

That's right, since they suffered their first loss in Ann Arbor on Jan. 27, Husker opponents have exposed some serious gaps in Nebraska's armor. Now, it'll be up to the players on the court to rebound, both metaphorically and literally, here and now, before the NCAA Tournament begins.

If able to do that, a run is very much at play for the four-seeded Huskers. If not, it will be the program's most shining example of what could have been, possibly ever. But before we know where they must improve, let's take a look at the stats.

Here's everything you need to know about where Nebraska needs to be better for an NCAA Tournament Run.

The Stats

NU's stat comparison from first 20 games of 2025-26 to the last 12. | Trevor Tarr

The Huskers were one of the last undefeated teams in the country on Jan. 27 before facing then-No. 3 Michigan. Before that loss, Nebraska had won 20 games, surviving several tight contests along the way.

During that stretch, NU consistently won the key statistical battles. The Huskers took care of the ball while forcing opponents into mistakes, maintained an edge on the glass, and regularly got to the free-throw line — something that has not held true in recent weeks.

Nebraska also ranked among the Big Ten’s top teams in three-pointers made per game. Altogether, the Huskers forced more turnovers than they committed, knocked down more threes than their opponents, attempted and converted more free throws, and out-rebounded teams by an average of 2.1 per game.

That's exactly why they found themselves ranked as highly as No. 5 in the AP Poll. But once the Big Red suffered its first loss against the Wolverines, they would go on to lose five of the next eleven after that. Here's what changed.

Obviously, the schedule got tougher. Each of Nebraska’s final 12 games came against conference opponents, which by default is a much different challenge than facing the likes of South Carolina Upstate in non-conference play. Still, for the nation’s No. 5 team at the time, simply staying afloat down the stretch didn’t seem like it would be overly difficult. That assumption proved wrong.

To their credit, the Huskers didn’t completely collapse, finishing the stretch 6–6. Instead, they became a significantly more inconsistent version of the team that had dominated earlier in the season.

From Jan. 27 to the end of the regular season, Nebraska averaged 2.2 more turnovers, 4.2 fewer rebounds, 3.3 fewer free-throw attempts, and nearly one fewer made three-pointer per game. Meanwhile, opponents slightly improved in several areas, committing 0.2 fewer turnovers and grabbing 0.7 more rebounds per game. They also attempted significantly more free throws than the Huskers’ first 20 opponents had earlier in the season, which was even more glaring in NU's losses.

In Nebraska’s six losses, opponents often had a clear physical advantage. Teams with bigger frontcourts were able to play through the paint, something that has consistently given the Huskers trouble this season. If NU hopes to make a run in the NCAA Tournament, solving that issue will be critical.

The free-throw discrepancy may be the most concerning sign for fans. In those six losses, Nebraska attempted a season-low 11.6 free throws per game, while opponents averaged a season-high 18.5 attempts. On average, that left the Big Red surrendering nearly seven more trips to the line than they earned themselves.

Even when Nebraska did get to the charity stripe, the results were not as efficient. Combined in those six losses, the Huskers went 44-for-70 from the free-throw line (62.9%). Meanwhile, their opponents converted 86-of-111 attempts (77.5%). Not only were Husker opponents getting to the line more often, but they were also capitalizing at a much higher rate.

In games decided by double digits, NU's lack of physicality was one of several issues. But three of the Huskers’ six losses were decided by just three, three, and five points, respectively. Generating more free throws, while also forcing opponents into foul trouble, could have been the difference in turning some of those narrow defeats into wins. And maybe, just maybe, we are talking about a more complete team heading into the Big Dance.

Regardless, when playing its best ball, Nebraska still poses a threat to arguably any team in the country, and it could soon get the opportunity to prove that if it can reignite the level of urgency and effort this team displayed to start the year. If not, an early exit for the four-seed Huskers will be the case. Even so, they'll still have an opportunity to become the first Nebraska basketball team to win a tournament game. That alone is impressive, but saying they maximized their potential this year would simply be false if they won just one game.

With their first-round opponent set and tipoff time announced, here's a quick preview on how Troy stacks up with where the Huskers have struggled in recent weeks.

Troy enters the matchup fresh off a Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship just one week ago, meaning the Trojans are likely playing their best basketball of the season. Still, if Nebraska performs to expectations, Thursday’s game could quickly bring Troy’s season to an end.

Through 33 games in 2025–26, the Trojans have produced mixed statistical results. They average nearly 12 turnovers per game, but counter that by crashing the glass at a high level, pulling down 38.3 rebounds per contest. Troy also shoots the ball well from deep, making 9.3 three-pointers per game, while getting to the free-throw line nearly 22 times per outing.

For the Huskers, limiting second-chance opportunities and keeping Troy off the free-throw line will be critical defensively. Even if the Trojans approach their season averages in those categories, NU cannot afford to fall significantly behind in either area; they just have to keep relative pace.

If Nebraska can control those margins, it should be in a good position to advance. The Big Red enters the matchup as double-digit favorites across multiple sportsbooks, and it would likely take an uninspired performance for Fred Hoiberg and company to leave Oklahoma City winless.

Overall, the Huskers' 2025-26 season is nearing its end, but that doesn't mean there isn't a ton left that they can still prove. A good outing against the Trojans on Thursday would not only see them move on to the round of 32, but it would also effectively check off NU's season-long goal. Then, the rest of the tournament, Hoiberg's team would arguably be playing with house money.

With no pressure after doing something that's never been done, the Huskers could get back to being the dangerous team they appeared to be early on in the year, before the weight of being undefeated started to rise. Regardless, the most important thing to end the season is to win an NCAA Tournament game. Doing so reinforces the highest of highs this year has been for a historically irrelevant basketball school.

It would also prove to recruits that winning can be done in Lincoln, at least under the current staff, which just so happened to sign an extension to stay at NU for the foreseeable future following the regular season. Plenty is riding on Thursday's contest. For now, be glad they earned themselves a four-seed, giving serious reason for optimism about the favorable matchup they drew.