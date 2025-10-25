Hoiberg Keeps Nebraska Grounded After Exhibition Win Over No. 8 BYU
Just under a week after seventh-year head coach Fred Hoiberg and star big man Rienk Mast helped Nebraska put together an impressive showing, the Huskers’ leader met with the media for the first time since Saturday’s thriller. After reviewing the film from his team’s 90–89 exhibition win over No. 8 BYU, Hoiberg broke down the positives, the negatives, and everything in between as his squad prepares to face in-state foe Midland on Monday night. Here’s everything he had to say.
Despite the fact that Nebraska’s win over BYU ultimately won’t count in the standings, it certainly made noise across the college basketball landscape. The Huskers showed they may be ready to punch above their weight class this season, displaying poise, confidence, and an offensive rhythm rarely seen this early in the year.
In a matchup where Nebraska found remarkable success putting the ball in the basket, Hoiberg’s message earlier this week wasn’t one of celebration, but a challenge of consistency. The head coach emphasized how crucial early-season discipline will be in helping the Huskers make a push for the NCAA Tournament after narrowly missing out last spring.
As Nebraska prepares for its upcoming matchup, Hoiberg is looking for continued growth from a group he believes can build something special. While Saturday’s win came through a balanced, team-wide effort, especially from beyond the arc, what stood out most to Hoiberg was his team’s ball movement and unselfish play. The Huskers finished with 24 assists to BYU’s 10 while turning the ball over just 10 times, a ratio that, if sustained, could serve them tremendously as the season unfolds.
Proud of his team’s execution, Hoiberg also made it clear that the work is far from finished. Confident but not complacent, the Huskers’ coach reminded his players that strong finishes will be key if they want to build on their early success. “If we finish off possessions, it doesn’t come down to the last play,” Hoiberg said. “We can’t get comfortable.”
With that mindset in place, Nebraska will now turn its attention to an in-state test against Midland, a chance to sharpen fundamentals and continue the momentum they've already built heading into the regular season.
Avoiding a letdown will be top of mind, regardless of how the scoreboard shakes out, as the head coach challenged his team to bring energy and effort no matter who’s on the other side. “I don’t care who you’re playing against,” Hoiberg said. “You’ve got to prepare the same way.” With nine of 16 players on the roster listed as upperclassmen, Hoiberg hopes his squad’s maturity and urgency will hold firm despite a noticeable drop in competition level from Midland, an NAIA program.
Facing a Warriors team that doesn’t feature a projected No. 1 NBA draft pick like BYU did, Hoiberg emphasized that head coach Tyler Erwin’s group will still bring intensity to Pinnacle Bank Arena. “There’s a lot of Nebraska kids on that team and a lot of them have played in this building, and I know they’re going to come in here and want to play well,” he said, making it clear he expects his players to deliver a full 40 minutes of focused basketball Monday night.
Though this matchup won’t count in the win-loss column, Hoiberg made it clear he expects his team to treat it like it does. “It’s another good opportunity to get out in front of our fans and, you know, [help] the ultimate goal of getting ready for the opener on November 3rd.” A win would go a long way toward maintaining the momentum Nebraska built in the College Basketball Crown tournament last March, and would give the Huskers their sixth consecutive win, extending their streak to 209 days of nothing but W's.
With one final exhibition standing between Nebraska and the start of the regular season, Hoiberg’s message remains clear: stay grounded, stay hungry, and ultimately, continue to show growth. A second straight exhibition win would not only validate the progress his group has made dating back to the beginning of the offseason but also set the tone for a team aiming to reach higher goals than those of last season.
For a veteran roster that’s already shown flashes of chemistry and toughness, Monday night offers another chance to keep the momentum rolling into November. And if the veteran head coach's comments ahead of the matchup are any indication, his team will be focused on doing just that.
