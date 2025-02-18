All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Jumps Up One Spot in Latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

After dropping the season opener and upsetting Vanderbilt, Nebraska moved up one spot in this week's top 25 rankings.

Austin Jacobsen

Nebraska outfield Gabe Swansen swings at a pitch against Vanderbilt in the MLB Desert Invitational on Feb. 15, 2025.
Nebraska outfield Gabe Swansen swings at a pitch against Vanderbilt in the MLB Desert Invitational on Feb. 15, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska baseball didn't have a perfect weekend, but remained in the top 25 in this week's D1Baseball top 25 polls.

The No. 23 Huskers (2-2) rose up one spot despite falling in their season opener to UC Irvine 10-5. Nebraska then rattled off an emotional 6-4 victory over then-rated No. 16 Vanderbilt and proceeded to blast San Diego State 13-0. The top 25 poll arrived prior to Nebraska's 3-1 loss to Grand Canyon on Monday afternoon.

The Huskers are one of two Big Ten Conference teams ranked in this week's poll, joining No. 11 Oregon after the Ducks 3-1 start to the season.

Nebraska pitcher Will Walsh threw seven scoreless innings against San Diego State in the MLB Desert Invitational.
Nebraska pitcher Will Walsh threw seven scoreless innings against San Diego State in the MLB Desert Invitational on Feb. 16, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

The Southeastern Conference remained strong at the top of the D1Baseball rankings with No. 1 Texas A&M, No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 8 Georgia, and No. 10 Florida all inside of the top 10. The SEC continued its prominence with No. 15 Vanderbilt, No. 16 Texas, and No. 18 Mississippi State.

The Atlantic Coast Conference featured the No. 2 team with Virginia, but included No. 6 North Carolina and No. 9 Florida State in the top 10. No. 12 North Carolina State, No. 13 Wake Forest, and No. 14 Clemson all rose one spot after No. 17 Duke dropped six spots.

The Big 12 Conference was led by No. 19 Oklahoma State despite a slow start for the Cowboys after opening at 1-2. No. 22 TCU and No. 25 Cincinnati joined the top 25 rankings as the Bearcats replaced previously rated No. 21 Arizona. The Wildcats opened the season at No. 21 but did not win a game in their opening weekend going 0-3.

Nebraska pitcher Jackson Brockett delivers a pitch at Grand Canyon.
Nebraska pitcher Jackson Brockett delivers a pitch at Grand Canyon on Feb. 17, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska entered the preseason at No. 24 in the D1Baseball poll and will have continued chances to move ahead in the rankings. The Huskers will play a three-game road series at Louisiana beginning on Friday until Sunday before heading to the Frisco College Baseball Classic at the end of February.

The Big Red will face one of the top teams in the country in No. 3 LSU on Saturday, Mar. 1 in Frisco. Nebraska's next currently ranked foe on their schedule is No. 7 Oregon State for a weekend series. NU is back in action on Friday for their road tilt in Lafayette, La. against the Rajin' Cajuns at 6 p.m. CST.

D1Baseball Top 25

  1. Texas A&M
  2. Virginia
  3. LSU
  4. Tennessee
  5. Arkansas
  6. North Carolina
  7. Oregon State
  8. Georgia
  9. Florida State
  10. Florida
  11. Oregon
  12. North Carolina State
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Clemson
  15. Vanderbilt
  16. Texas
  17. Duke
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. Dallas Baptist
  21. UC Santa Barbara
  22. TCU
  23. Nebraska
  24. Troy
  25. Cincinnati

