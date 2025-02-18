Has Nebraska Football Done Enough in the Transfer Portal?
Breaking down the most exciting position groups as well as the biggest areas of concern for the Huskers.
In this story:
The Common Fans celebrate their 100th episode (!!!) by going through every position group on the roster and breaking down where the Huskers have had the biggest gains - and losses - heading into the 2025 season.
- Major losses on the defensive side of the ball, both through graduation and transfers leaving.
- Can they replace Ty Robinson and the Polar Bear on the D line?
- Linebackers have an exciting mix of returning talent, transfer portal additions, and new recruits from the high school ranks.
- O line added two major transfers – one from Alabama and one from Notre Dame – and they look to be in a strong place heading into this year.
- Emmett Johnson is the man, but the running back room is otherwise lacking proven depth.
- Major excitement about the incoming wide receivers.
- Assessing the quarterback room with two new important additions.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
MORE: Nebraska Jumps Up One Spot in Latest D1Baseball Top 25
MORE: 5 Takeaways From Nebraska Softball’s Dominant Weekend in New Mexico
MORE: Seven Big Ten Teams Receive Votes in Latest Associated Press Rankings
MORE: Six Big Ten Teams Featured in Associated Press Women's Top 25
MORE: Cinematic Recap of Nebrasketball's Comeback Victory at Northwestern
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified