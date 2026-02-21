How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball at Washington with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The funk will not end for the Nebraska women's basketball team.

Holding a 63-52 lead after the first possession of the fourth quarter, the Huskers were in prime position to end their long losing skid and pull out a solid win over an NCAA Tournament-bound Oregon team on the road. However, an injury to forward Eliza Maupin and a foul-out by emerging sophomore standout Amiah Hargrove with five minutes left in the game proved to be the downturn for NU.

The Ducks eventually rallied for an 80-76 victory, outscoring the Huskers 28-15 in the final quarter while going 15-for-18 from the free throw line in that time frame. Nebraska couldn't hit a shot as they went 0-for-12 from the three-point line in the final frame, which extended to a 6-for-25 showing for the game. It marked the sixth consecutive loss for the Huskers, who have gone 2-9 in their last 11 games and have essentially played themselves out of an NCAA Tournament berth. In fact, they are 4-11 since starting the season 12-0.

It's desperation time for Nebraska as they continue their West Coast trip with a visit to Washington, where they face another solid Big Ten team in the Huskies. Here's all you need to know for Sunday's afternoon contest in the Pacific Northwest.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (16-11, 5-11 B1G) at Washington (19-8, 9-7 B1G)

Nebraska (16-11, 5-11 B1G) at Washington (19-8, 9-7 B1G) When: Sunday, February 22

Sunday, February 22 Where: Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, Wash.

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, Wash. Time: 2 p.m. CST

2 p.m. CST Watch: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Washington head coach Tina Langley has guided the Huskies to 19 wins this season, tying the program’s highest single-season total during her tenure. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington Scout

Head Coach

Tina Langley | 5th season at Washington; 11th as HC

80-68 (.541) at Washington; 206-129 (.615) Career Record

2x NCAA Tournament Apps., 1x WBI title (2017), 1x WNIT title (2021)

2x C-USA regular season title, 1x C-USA tournament title

1x C-USA Coach OTY (2019)

Previous head coach at Rice

Previous assistant at Maryland, Georgia, Clemson and Toledo

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 19-14 (9-9 B1G, 12th)

19-14 (9-9 B1G, 12th) Finish: L, 63-60, to Columbia in NCAA First Four

L, 63-60, to Columbia in NCAA First Four All-B1G: 1x Second Team, 2x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Washington leads 3-2

Feb. 23, 2025, last matchup, 83-62 Washington

Washington’s Sayvia Sellers (right) leads the Huskies with over 19 points per game as a returning junior. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Returners

Elle Ladine | G | Sr. | All-Big Ten Second Team guard last season with over 17 PPG, but has missed six games this season with her production dropping down to just 9.7 points per contest.

Sayvia Sellers | G | Jr. | All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last season and has grown to lead the Huskies with over 19 points per game, 98 assists, 44 steals, and second with 65 made three-pointers.

Hannah Stines | G | Sr. | Returning starter that adds 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, but that point production has dropped by three compared to her junior campaign.

Chloe Briggs | G | Jr. | Returning spot starter who's appeared in 24 games this year off the bench, but her production has dropped to just over two points per game.

Devin Coppinger | G | Soph. | Has been a key reserve for the Huskies over the last two seasons, including a 3.9 points per game mark this year as a sophomore.

Teagan Brown | G | Sr. | Has started in eight of her 24 appearances this year, but contributed at a limited rate in her 13.5 minutes per game.

Shayla Gillmer | F | Sr. | Veteran forward who's seen less playing time this year with 10 appearances.

Olivia Anderson | F | Jr. | 6-foot-6 depth piece that saw action in 10 games last year, and has seen just nine games this season.

Key Departures

Dalayah Daniels | F | Graduated | Former transfer from Cal that was All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last year with over 12 points and seven rebounds per game; later drafted No. 24 overall in the 2025 WNBA draft by the Minnesota Lynx

Tayra Eke | F | Graduated | Started in 20 of her 31 games last season while contributing over four points and rebounds per game after transferring in from Eastern Michigan.

Former Washington forward Dalayah Daniels was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last year before going to the WNBA. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Avery Howell | G | Soph. | A key bench piece for USC last year, the Boise, Idaho native has scored 13.6 PPG and grabbed 8.3 RPG while leading the Huskies with 42.1% mark from three in an explosive sophomore season.

Brynn McGaughy | F | Fr. | Leading reserve as a true freshman with 8.8 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, and a team-leading 32 blocks in 27 appearances.

Yulia Grabovskaia | C | Sr. | A three-time transfer from Middle Tennessee and Michigan, the Russian center adds nearly five points and rebounds per game.

Sienna Harvey | G | Fr. | A true freshman who's carved out a nice role off the bench by scoring 3.9 points per game.

Outlook

Charged with rebuilding a Washington women's basketball program that went 25-57 in four seasons under previous head coach Jody Wynn, the hiring of Tina Langley has been a hit for the Huskies. Hired out of Rice, where she went 126-61 in six seasons, the Alabama native has flipped around the program, which looks due for its second-straight NCAA Tournament berth, which would mark only the third time that's happened this century for the Huskies.

Washington didn't lose much from a team that went 19-14 with a loss in the NCAA First Four last season. Cal transfer and forward Dalayah Daniels was the big loss as she was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after scoring over 12 points and seven rebounds per game. She was eventually drafted into the WNBA. That meant a strong nucleus was due back on campus.

Leading that charge was junior guard Sayvia Sellers, who has developed into the program's leading scorer at over 19 points per game (5th in B1G) while leading the Huskies with 98 assists and 44 steals. She's aided by Elle Ladine, who was an All-Big Ten Second Team pick last year. However, after averaging 17 points per game last year, the returning senior has only put up 9.7 PPG this season while also missing six games. Senior guard and returning starter Hannah Stines has also seen her production drop by a few points, but she's a nice depth piece alongside returners Chloe Briggs (2.2 PPG), Devin Coppinger (3.9), Teagan Brown (1.8), Shayla Gillmer, and Olivia Anderson.

Washington guard Avery Howell (left) has had a breakout sophomore season with 13.6 points per game at UW. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That meant there wasn't a lot of transfer portal activity for the Huskies, but they hit it right with the pieces they did grab. USC transfer Avery Howell has been a huge difference-maker. A key reserve for the Trojans as a true freshman, the Boise, Idaho native ranks second on the team in scoring (13.6) while grabbing a team-high 8.8 rebounds and shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 67 made three-pointers. Plus, Brynn McGaughy has become Washington's top reserve as a freshman with 8.8 points per game, while fellow first-year player Sienna Harvey adds 3.9 points off the bench. 6-foot-5 center Yulia Grabovskaia transferred from Michigan as she adds height and physicality for the Huskies' lineup.

A double-digit collapse on Thursday against Oregon could prove to be the nail in the coffin for the Huskers if they can't get themselves off the mat. Confidence has to be super low at this point, and another tough matchup on the road won't help matters. Nebraska has to dig deep for this one, and they have the talent to do so, but give me the Huskies to defend their home court.