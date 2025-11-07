How to Watch Nebraska Women's Basketball vs. Samford with Preview Breakdown, Streaming
The new era of the Nebraska Women's Basketball program started off with a bang in their season opener, demolishing Northwestern State 103-46 to kick off the new 2025-2026 season.
The Huskers received five double-digit scorers, including a game-high 21 points from transfer guard Claire Williams, who faces her former team Saturday afternoon. Elkhorn native Britt Prince added 19 points alongside Callin Hake (13), Jessica Petrie (11), and Petra Bozan (11).
Next up for the Huskers is another mid-major school that's projected to finish in the bottom half of its conference.
Here's all you need to know as Nebraska takes on Samford to cap off a Saturday basketball doubleheader at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (1-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Samford (1-0, 0-0 SoCon)
- When: Saturday, November 8
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 5 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Samford Scout
Head Coach
Matt Wise | 1st season at Samford & as HC; 13th as HC | 1-0 (1.000) at Samford & HC | Previous assistant at Samford, Alabama, ETSU, Wyoming and Florida.
2024 Finish
L, 56-58 to Wofford in SoCon Tournament Opening Round.
2024 Record & Awards
12-19 (7-7 SoCon, 5th) | All-SoCon: 2x Second Team, 1x All-Defensive, 1x All-Freshman.
All-Time Series
Nebraska leads 1-0 (Dec. 10, 2022, last matchup, 71-46 NU)
Key Returners
- Emily Snoddy | C | R-Sr. | 6-foot-5 post that ranked third on the team last year in points per game (9.9) while averaging over seven rebounds per contest.
- Sierra Godbolt | G | Sr. | Paced Samford with 3.2 assists per game last season while starting in 17 of her 31 games played.
- Aubrey Blankenship | G/F | R-Soph. | Was one of eight players last season to start a game for the Bulldogs and rounds out the trio that returns from that group.
- Jada Knight | G | Gr. | Returns to Samford for her fifth season and has emerged as a starter after being a reserve in all of her 19 games played in 2024-2025.
Key Departures
- Claire Johnson | G | Transfer (Nebraska | One of two selections for Samford on the All-SoCon Second Team after averaging over 12 points per game; faces her former team as a member of the Cornhuskers Saturday night.
- Kennedy Langham | G | Transfer (Butler) | Joined Johnson on the All-SoCon Second Team last season after averaging over 11 points a game with 38 steals.
- Sadie Stetson | G | Graduated | Part-time starter that added over six points per game while being second on the Bulldogs in three-point percentage (38%).
- Alonya Waldon | G | Transfer (North Florida) | Another guard that split time as a starter; averaged 6.6 points in just over 16 minutes per game.
- Annie Ramil | F | Graduated | One of the Bulldogs' primary players in the post, as shown by her 6.4 points and 5.8 rebound averages in 31 contests.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Briana Rivera | G | Soph. | Leading scorer in her Bulldogs debut (18) after spending her true freshman season at Austin Peay, where she averaged just over three points per game.
- Francie Morris | G | Fr. | First-year guard from Alabama who ranked second on the team in both points (12) and rebounds (6) as part of a very productive first college outing.
- Carla Baguda | F | Fr. | A native of Barcelona, Spain, the freshman was the only non-starter to receive over 20 minutes played in the season opener, where she added four points and a team-leading 11 rebounds.
Outlook
Samford experienced a drastic coaching change over the offseason as it saw Carley Kuhns resign to take an assistant coach role at basketball powerhouse Maryland. Kuhns led Samford to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2020 and two SoCon Regular Season titles, plus one tournament championship. The Bulldogs administration did its best to have continuity by promoting three-year assistant coach Matt Wise to the top job.
For those who recognize the last name, Wise is the son of legendary Florida volleyball head coach and Hall of Famer Mary Wise, who retired as the 2024 college volleyball season.
Wise couldn't keep the whole band together after Kuhns' departure, losing five of its six leading scorers, including All-SoCon Second Team pick Claire Johnson, who faces her former team as a member of the Cornhuskers. So, the first-year head coach built his first team around returning center Emily Snoddy, who was an All-SoCon preseason pick and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds in the team's season opener. Sierra Godbolt and Aubrey Blankenship each started games last season, but transfer portal and freshman recruit reinforcements were needed.
That came in the form of guard Briana Rivera, who's grabbed an early leadership role after spending her first college season at Austin Peay. Francie Morris and Carla Baguda are two first-year players earning playing time, with Morris adding 12 points in her college debut while Baguda saw more playing time at forward than returning star Snoddy.
It'll be an emotional night for Johnson, who will exchange pleasantries with her old teammates, but that shouldn't stop the Huskers from trouncing the Bulldogs to earn their second win of the new college basketball season.
