How to Watch No. 10 Nebraska Basketball at Indiana with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

In what was poised as a big trap game for the No. 10 Nebraska men's basketball team against Ohio State, the Huskers and head coach Fred Hoiberg continued to find ways to win, holding off the Buckeyes 72-69 to keep their perfect season intact for another day.

Four NU players reached double figures, which was highlighted by Braden Frager's team-high 15 points. Star forward Rienk Mast added 12 points while Pryce Sandfort and Jamarques Lawrence each contributed 11. The Huskers were outshot by OSU (45.6% to 43.9%), but an 8-for-13 showing from the charity stripe will haunt the Buckeyes in what was a winnable, close game.

But Nebraska proved to be resilient, and they will take that attitude into another fierce environment at Assembly Hall to take on an Indiana squad that's rolling in year one of a new regime.

Here's all you need to know for NU-IU Saturday morning in Bloomington.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska (15-0, 4-0 B1G) at Indiana (12-3, 3-1 B1G)

No. 10 Nebraska (15-0, 4-0 B1G) at Indiana (12-3, 3-1 B1G) When: Saturday, January 10

Saturday, January 10 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly, Bloomington, Ind. Time: 11 a.m. CST

11 a.m. CST Watch: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Indiana's Darian Devries is one of the country's top rising head coaches after previous stints at West Virginia and Drake. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Indiana Scout

Head Coach

Darian DeVries | 1st season at Indiana; 8th season as HC

12-3 (.800) at IU; 181-71 (.718) Career Record

3x NCAA Tournament Apps.

2x MVC Tournament titles, 1x MVC Regular Season

Hugh Durham Award, 2x MVC Coach OTY, NABC East District Coach OTY

Previous head coach at West Virginia & Drake

Previous assistant at Creighton

2024-2025 Record & Awards

19-13 (10-10 B1G, 9th)

All-B1G: 2x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Indiana leads 19-11

Dec. 13, 2024, last matchup, 85-68 Nebraska

Key Returners

None

Leading the Indiana exodus after the firing of Mike Woodson, Malik Reneau landed at Miami after leading the Hoosiers in scoring. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Key Departures

Malik Reneau | G | Transfer | Now at Miami after earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors by scoring a team-high 13.3 PPG and over five rebounds.

Oumar Bello | C | Graduated | The second of two All-Big Ten Honorable Mention players for Indiana last year, nearly averaging a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds per game.

Mackenzie Mgbako | F | Transfer | Sophomore starter that poured in over 12 points per game last season for the Hoosiers before transferring to Texas A&M over the offseason.

Myles Rice | G | Transfer | The last of four players who averaged double digits last season, the former Hoosier and Washington State guard transferred to Maryland.

Luke Goode | F | Graduated | Part-time starter in his final college basketball season, adding nine points a contest.

Trey Galloway | G | Graduated | Veteran reserve that added scoring punch off the bench with eight points a game, including 37 three-pointers.

Bryson Tucker | F | Transfer | Saw 23 games off the bench at IU as a true freshman before transferring to Washington after Indiana's coaching change.

Kanaan Carlyle | G | Transfer | Transferred down to Florida Atlantic after starting in six of his 26 appearances last season at IU.

Anthony Leal | G | Graduated | 14-game starter last year in his graduate year, chipping in 3.3 PPG and 2.9 RPG.

Langdon Hatton | C | Graduated | A 6-foot-10 center who played in over six minutes a game as part of his senior campaign.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Lamar Wilkerson | G | Gr. | A two-time All-Conference USA first team pick at Sam Houston State, the Arkansas native is fifth in the B1G in scoring (19.5 PPG) and has shot 41.8% from three-point land this year.

Tucker DeVries | F | R-Sr. | The son of head coach Darian, the two-time MVC Player of the Year, puts up 14.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for IU.

Tayton Conerway | G | Gr. | A Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year transfer from Troy, the Texas guard adds 12.9 PPG and leads the Hoosiers with 23 after recording 98 last season.

Reed Baily | F | Sr. | The last of IU's double-digit scorers at 10.5, the senior transferred from Davidson, where he was an Atlantic 10 All-Conference performer.

Sam Alexis | F | Sr. | After helping Florida win last year's national championship as a key reserve, the three-time transfer adds 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Nick Dorn | G | Jr. | Recording 7.5 points per game in 13 contests off the bench for IU after his first two seasons at Elon.

Trent Sisley | F | Fr. | Heralding from national power Montverde Academy, the in-state native plays as an important bench piece with 6.9 PPG and 4.6 RPG.

Conor Enright | G | R-Sr. | Following DeVries from Drake, Enright puts up minimal production as a starter with 4.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Jasai Miles | G | Jr. | Former All-ASUN performer from North Florida who contributes seven minutes a game off the bench.

Indiana's Lamar Wilkerson (3) has become one of the conference's best scorers (19.5 PPG) after transferring from Sam Houston State. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outlook

Ditching former head coach Mike Woodson after four ho-hum seasons at Indiana, the Hoosiers plucked away one of the sport's rising stars in Darian DeVries, who won 150 games at Drake and rebuilt a West Virginia program to nearly reach the NCAA Tournament in just one season.

The former Creighton assistant had a blank slate to work with as only one player returned to Bloomington from the 2024-2025 team that went 19-13 and finished ninth in the conference. Following his father, two-time MVC Player of the Year Tucker averaged over 14 points and five rebounds a game for IU in his final college basketball season.

Leaning on old, veteran players with only one or two seasons of eligibility remaining, Indiana has reaped the rewards. Sam Houston State transfer Lamar Wilkerson has been the biggest success story. He's a top-five scorer in the Big Ten (19.5 PPG) and is among the conference leaders with a 41.8% mark from three-point land. The Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year at Troy last season, Tayton Conerway, is another impact guard adding 12.9 points per contest. Forward transfers Reed Bailey (Davidson) and Sam Alexis (Florida) are scoring 10 and seven points a game as part-time starters.

Continuing the theme of adding proven producers from the mid-major conferences, Elon transfer Nick Dorn contributes 7.5 PPG off the bench, joining Conor Enright (Drake) and Jasai Miles (North Florida) as reserve options. Lastly, true freshman Trent Sisley has been solid with the 6-foot-10 forward putting 6.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in all 15 games.

Up there as one of the most lethal offenses in the Big Ten — including a top-four mark in three-point shooting (36.3%) — the Hoosiers are a dangerous squad that can make it a game if NU wants to make it a high-scoring show. After losing all of its game amongst a four-game stretch in mid-December, IU has won four-straight games entering Saturday. Just like before, I'm riding with the Huskers until the streak is done, so give me NU to move to 16-0.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.