How to Watch No. 23 Nebraska Women's Basketball vs. Cal Baptist with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

A beacon of light after a disappointing finish to the fall sports season for Nebraska, the Husker women's basketball team keeps rolling in the 10th season of head coach Amy Williams.

NU continued to beat down its opponents with an 85-44 victory over Illinois State last week at home as Petra Bozan (14), Britt Prince (13), Amiah Hargrove (11), and Eliza Maupin (11) each finished with double digits in a well-balanced attack. The Husker defense suffocated the Redbirds, which was highlighted by ISU's two-point first quarter — a Nebraska program record.

In what is shaping up to be a magical basketball season in Lincoln, NU faces off against a WAC contender to close the book on non-conference action.

Here's all you need to know as Nebraska hosts Cal Baptist in game one of a Sunday doubleheader at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Former Creighton women's assistant Jarrod Olson has become the most successful head coach in Cal Baptist program history. | Cal Baptist Athletics

Cal Baptist Scout

Head Coach

Jarrod Olson | 14th season at Cal Baptist; 22nd. as HC.

302-121 (.714) at Cal Baptist; 438-217 (.669) Career Record.

1x NCAA Tournament Apps, 1x WBI Title, NCAA DII Runner-Up, 1x NCAA DII Final Four, 5x NCAA DII Tournament Apps.

2x WAC conference titles, 1x WAC regular season, 2x PacWest regular season, 1x PacWest tournament, 2x SSC regular season, 1x SSC tournament.

Kay Yow Award (2021), 3x WAC Coach OTY, 2x PacWest Coach OTY, 2x SSC Coach OTY.

Previous head coach at Florida Southern (DII) and College of Saint Mary (NAIA).

Previous assistant at Creighton, Emporia State, Bellevue University (Men's), and Millard South (Boy's).

2024 Record & Awards

12-19 (9-7 WAC, T-4th).

WAC Freshman of the Year.

All-WAC: 1x Second Team, 1x All-Freshman.

All-Time Series

First meeting.

Millard South graduate Khloe Lemon returns to CBU after being named to the All-WAC Second Team last season. | CBU Athletics

Key Returners

Khloe Lemon | G | Jr. | Millard South graduate poured in a team-leading 18.5 PPG in the back half of last season to earn All-WAC Second Team honors; average has lowed 11.2 as a junior this season.

Grace Schmidt | F | Sr. | Returning starter who appeared in only one game before announcing that she would undergo season-ending surgery to repair her strained patellar tendon.

Filipa Barros | G | R-Jr. | Just short of a double-double average with 8.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, the Portuguese guard used a medical redshirt last year after playing in only two games.

Emma Johansson | F | Sr. | Returner that started 23 of 31 games last year, the Swedish transfer from South Florida nearly averages a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds per contest.

CeCe Legaspi | G | Soph. | Last season's WAC Freshman of the Year, the Idaho native has dipped to 3.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game after averaging over six apiece in 2024-2025.

Shawnee Nordstrom | G | Soph. | Saw 18 games of action last year as a true freshman and now adds 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds as the Lancers' most productive reserve.

Key Departures

Nhug Bosch Duran | G | Graduated | Spent two years at Cal Baptist after transferring from Wichita State, where she averaged over 10 points per game in her final collegiate season.

Anaiyah Tu'ua | G | Graduated | Workhorse point guard that led the Lancers in minutes per game (32.5), assists (163), and steals (38) last season.

Claudia Fiel | G | Transfer | Traded out the West Coast Sun for New York City in her transfer to Iona after starting 15 of her 26 appearances with a 5.7 points per game average last season with the Lancers.

Point guard Anaiyah Tu'ua graduated after leading the Lancers in minutes per game, assists and steals. | CBU Athletics

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Lauren Olsen | G | Fr. | First-year player from Wyoming who's scoring a team-high 13.5 points per game despite starting only six of her 11 appearances.

Chance Bucher | G | Gr. | An All-American honorable mention at Division II Eckerd College last season, the California native has added 10.5 PPG as a full-time starter for CBU.

Reyleigh Hess | G | Fr. | Colorado freshman who has scored 4.4 PPG in averaging nearly 20 minutes through 11 games.

Outlook

Coming off their fourth-straight 20-plus win season in six years of being in Division I — plus their first-ever NCAA Division I Tournament appearance — head coach Jarrod Olson and Cal Baptist were humbled in a lowly 12-19 season last year.

Omaha native and Millard South graduate Khloe Lemon was one of a few bright spots for the Lancers in 2024-2025, recovering from an injury to average 18.5 points in the final 16 games last year to earn All-WAC Second Team honors. She was supposed to continue her prolific partnership with returning star forward Grace Schmidt, but the CBU team leader played in just one game before undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

Fellow senior Emma Johansson has stepped up in her place, nearly averaging a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds per contest. A Portuguese U20 National Team member, guard Filipa Barros used a medical redshirt last season after appearing in only two games. She's roared back by also entering double-double territory with 8.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Plus, returning sophomore Shawnee Nordstrom has become the team's most impactful reserve by chipping in nearly six points per game and three rebounds.

Freshman guard Lauren Olsen has been CBU's leading scorer through 11 games with 13.5 points a contest. | CBU Athletics

Coming off being named the 2024-2025 WAC Freshman of the Year, CeCe Legaspi has struggled in her sophomore follow-up campaign. Her production has been cut in half, dipping from six points and rebounds per game to three. However, 2025-2026 freshman Lauren Olsen has turned in her best effort to give the Lancers that award again. Heralding from Wyoming, she's collecting a team-high 13.5 points per game while being one of only two Lancers to have 20 steals. Graduate guard Chance Bucher has been a good addition from Division II Eckerd College, becoming one of four Lancers scoring in double figures (10.5) in starting all 11 contests. Finally, six-foot freshman guard Reyleight Hess has carved out a role off the bench by adding over four points and two rebounds per game.

The Lancers have held their own in the post as a strong rebounding unit — despite the devastating loss of Schmidt. CBU will be interesting to monitor to see how they compete in the WAC, but Nebraska should end non-conference play with another blowout win, even if there's rust to shake off after a seven-day rest.

