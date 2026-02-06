How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. No. 22 Maryland with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

For a moment, the Nebraska women's basketball team looked to be on track for one of the biggest wins in the 10-year tenure of head coach Amy Williams.

A surgical 8-0 run in the final minutes of the first half sent the Huskers into the intermission with a slim 44-42 lead over No. 8 Michigan in Ann Arbor. The advantage was extended to 48-42 after NU dropped in the first four points of the second half, but the Wolverines woke up with a 9-1 surge to hold a brief lead. Back-and-forth action ensued with Nebraska keeping within striking distance, but a 6-0 late in the fourth quarter put the game away with a double-digit Michigan margin, leading to an 88-76 Wolverines win.

Britt Prince and surging sophomore Amiah Hargrove led a balanced scoring effort for the Huskers as each player scored a team-high 16 points. Petra Bozan met her teammates in double figures with 12 points. Despite going 9-for-17 from the field in the first quarter, Nebraska's offense slowed from that point forward, spiraling to a dreadful 35.7% showing in the final quarter.

Once hopeful that the Huskers would receive mid-season reinforcements (Natalie Potts & Allison Weidner), Nebraska marches on to complete the final contest of a three-game stretch against top-25 opponents, ending with a Saturday afternoon battle against No. 22 Maryland.

Here's all you need to know when the Huskers take on the Terps for the program's annual Play4Kay Pink Game.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (16-7, 5-7 B1G) vs. No. 22 Maryland (18-6, 6-6 B1G)

Nebraska (16-7, 5-7 B1G) vs. No. 22 Maryland (18-6, 6-6 B1G) When: Saturday, February 7

Saturday, February 7 Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 1 p.m. CST

1 p.m. CST Watch: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Maryland's Brenda Frese is one of the premier coaches in women's college basketball and has her Terrapins at 18-6 this year. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

No. 22 Maryland Scout

Head Coach

Brenda Frese | 24th season at Maryland; 27th as HC

625-175 (.781) at Maryland; 682-205 (.769) Career Record

1x NCAA National Champions (2006), 3x Final Fours, 4x Elite Eight, 5x Sweet 16

6x B1G regular season titles, 5x B1G tournament, 2x ACC Tournament, 1x ACC regular season

2x AP Coach OTY, ESPN's National Coach OTY (2021), The Athletic's Coach OTY (2021), USBWA Women's National Coach OTY (2002), 4x B1G Coach OTY, 1x ACC Coach OTY (2013), 1x MAC Coach OTY (2000)

Previous head coach at Minnesota and Ball State

Previous assistant at Iowa State, Kent State and Pima CC

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 25-8 (13-5 B1G, T-1st)

25-8 (13-5 B1G, T-1st) Finish : NCAA Sweet 16

: NCAA Sweet 16 All-Americans: 1x Honorable Mention

1x Honorable Mention All-B1G: 2x First Team, 1x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Maryland leads 16-4

Feb. 13, 2025, last matchup, 91-71 NU

Set to be one of Maryland's top players, Terps guard Kaylene Smikle (2) underwent season-ending knee surgery in December. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Key Returners

Kaylene Smikle | G | Sr. | Former Rutgers transfer who earned All-Big Ten First Team honors in 2024-2025, but underwent season-ending knee surgery in early December.

Bri McDaniel | G | Sr. | Returning senior who was ruled out for the 2025-2026 season as she recovers from a torn ACL that she suffered in the middle of last year.

Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu | F | R-Jr. | Redshirted last season after transferring from Gulf Coast State, where she was a NJCAA Third Team All-American.

Saylor Poffenbarger | G | R-Sr. | After being a part-time starter last year, the senior guard has become one of five double-figure scorers for Maryland this season (10.5 PPG).

Mir McLean | G/F | Gr. | Experienced player that contributes limited production (3.2 PPG), but has seen the floor in 23 contests this season.

Key Departures

Shyanne Sellers | G | Graduated | Was AP All-American Honorable Mention last season after averaging over 14 points and four assists per game in her final college campaign.

Sarah Te-Biasu | G | Graduated | Former VCU transfer who was one of the Big Ten's biggest three-point threats by shooting 45% from beyond the arc while scoring over 10 points per game.

Allie Kubek | F | Graduated | Veteran forward transfer that started in 21 of her 33 appearances with a 9.1 points per game average while grabbing nearly five rebounds per contest.

Christina Dalce | F | Graduated | A 6-foot-2 forward that transferred from Villanova, Dalce scored over eight points and logged over seven rebounds in 33 games last year.

Emily Fisher | G/F | Transfer | Another hybrid player that joined Nebraska over the offseason after seeing limited action in her first two seasons at Maryland.

Former Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers (0) was named an AP All-American Honorable Mention in her final college season. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Oluchi Okananwa | G | Jr. | Former ACC Sixth Player of the Year from Duke, who's leading the Terps in scoring with over 17 points per game.

Yarden Garzon | G | Sr. | Two-time All-Big Ten Second Team honoree at Indiana before coming to Maryland, where she's posting 13 points per game and is second on the team with 70 assists.

Addi Mack | G | Fr. | First-year guard from Minnesota who has started in 17 of her 22 appearances this season, scoring nearly 11 points per contest.

Lea Bartelme | G | Fr. | Another true freshman who was set to make an impact, but tore her ACL just four games into her college career.

Kyndal Walker | G | R-Fr. | Former top-50 recruit who's added over six points per game in 23 appearances this season, including four starts.

Breanna Williams | F | R-Fr. | Newcomer that's chipping in 5.2 points per game in her first college season.

Outlook

Entrenched as one of the sport's premier coaches since leading Maryland to a national championship in 2004, Brenda Frese has created a program with one of the highest floors in the nation. With the expansion of the conference, it'll be tough to replicate Maryland's run of winning the Big Ten regular season crown in six of its first seven years in the league, but the Terrapins are on track to have its worst conference finish under Frese since the 2009-2010 season in the ACC.

Maryland lost key pieces from a team that finished in a tie for third in the Big Ten and ended its season in the Sweet 16. AP All-American Honorable Mention Shyanne Sellers graduated alongside one of the country's most dangerous three-point shooters in Sarah Te-Biasu (45%). Plus, leading rebounders Allie Kubek and Christina Dalce combined for over 12 boards per game last season and exhausted their eligibility.

Returning All-Big Ten First Team honoree Kaylene Smikle and senior Bri McDaniel were set to be the core players for the 2025-2026 squad, but each suffered season-ending injuries by December. That also includes first-year guard Lea Bartelme, who tore her ACL just four games into her college career after impressing enough to earn playing time for the Terps.

Duke transfer Oluchi Okananwa (5) has scored a team-leading 17.3 points per game to lead Maryland this season. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That's put the burden more on Duke transfer Oluchi Okananwa, who leads the team in scoring with over 17 points per game after being named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year two seasons ago. Yarden Garzon was a two-time All-Big Ten Second Teamer at Indiana and has continued to be productive with 13 points per game. True freshman Addi Mack has earned time as a starter with over 11 points per game. Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu has scored eight points per game and nearly seven rebounds after redshirting last season, plus returning forward Saylor Poffenbarger has grown to average over 10 points a contest with over six rebounds.

While not being able to touch the conference heavyweights, a fully healthy Maryland likely challenges for a top-four finish in the Big Ten, but its three season-ending losses have been massive in lowering the ceiling for the 2025-2026 squad. Ranked as one of the league's best rebounding teams, Maryland just snapped a four-game losing skid with an 86-70 win at No. 12 Michigan State. Not known for its shooting, if Nebraska can hold its own in the point and shoot to their potential, the Huskers have a decent shot. With that said, give me Nebraska to satisfy its home crowd Saturday afternoon with a ranked win.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.