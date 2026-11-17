The No. 24 Nebraska men's basketball team continued their blistering hot start to the 2026-2027 season Sunday afternoon in Sioux Falls as the Cornhuskers pummeled Boise State 102-75 to move to 4-0.

Lincoln native Braden Frager erupted for a career-high 26 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. He led the five Huskers in double digits, as Pryce Sandfort (17), Sam Orme (15), Cale Jacobson (13) and Boden Kapke (13) all contributed to the team's 66.7% mark from the field, which is the best mark for NU in over two decades.

Nebraska was dominant in the paint as they outscored the Broncos 50-22 and used 27 points from the fast break to open a lead as big as 30. Riding the momentum of that impressive performance, the Huskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena, where they'll face South Dakota of the Summit League.

Here's all you need to know for Wednesday night.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 24 Nebraska (4-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. South Dakota (2-4, 0-0 Summit League)

No. 24 Nebraska (4-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. South Dakota (2-4, 0-0 Summit League) When: Wednesday, November 18

Wednesday, November 18 Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE Time: 7:30 p.m. CST

7:30 p.m. CST Watch: Big Ten Network

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South Dakota head coach Eric Peterson had to rebuild the Coyotes roster after an injury-plagued 2025-2026 season. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

South Dakota Scout

Head Coach

Eric Peterson | 5th Season at South Dakota; 7th as Head Coach

61-73 (.455) at South Dakota; 113-88 (.562) as Head Coach

1x Mon-Dak conference regular season title

Previous Head Coach at Williston State (NJCAA)

Previous assistant at Williston State, Minnesota State-Moorhead, South Dakota, Utah State & Utah

2025 Finish

Did not qualify for the postseason.

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 16-16 (8-8 Summit League, T-4th)

16-16 (8-8 Summit League, T-4th) All-Summit: 1x First Team, 1x Second Team, 1x All-Defensive

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 34-5

Nov. 27, 2024, last matchup: 96-79 NU

South Dakota guard Vince Buzelis leads the team in scoring with over 15 points per game and nearly six rebounds a contest. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Vince Buzelis | G | Soph. | The Illinois native played in 25 games last year as a freshman and now leads the Coyotes in scoring (15.5 PPG) and rebounding (5.7 RPG) through six games as a sophomore.

Ethan Kizer | F | R-Jr. | Sporting his signature long hair and headband look, the 6-foot-5 forward and former South Alabama transfer contributes over five points and nearly two rebounds per game off the bench.

Josiah Dotzler | G | R-Jr. | The Omaha native and Bellevue West graduate split time between Creighton and St. Louis before arriving in Vermillion, where he sat out for the entire 2025-2026 to deal with a long-term injury. He's back and puts up over 12 points per game and a team-leading 25 assists in six games.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Kajus Kublickas | G | Sr. | The Lithuanian guard spent two seasons at Florida before joining Pacific for the 2025-2026 season, when he averaged 5.6 PPG in 33 contests. Made his way to South Dakota for his senior season and ranks second on the team with 12.7 PPG and a team-leading 29 made free throws.

Jahni Summers | G | Sr. | South Dakota marks the Indiana native's fourth school in as many years after stops at Coffeyville CC, Indiana State and Sacramento State. The last of four double-digit scorers for USD, with 10.8 PPG and a team-leading 11 three-pointers made.

Stef Van Bussel | C | R-Jr. | Another transfer in his fourth school in four years, the Dutch center previously played for Duquesne, College of Charleston and Saint Louis before arriving at South Dakota. The 6-foot-10 post has compiled 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while starting in all of the team's six games.

Cade Kelderman | G | Sr. | The Waukee, Iowa native spent his three previous college seasons at Iowa State, where he appeared in 45 career games. Earned a starting role for the Coyotes and adds six points per game in nearly 27 minutes per night.

Josh Townley-Thomas | F | R-Jr. | The Creighton Prep graduate returns to his home state as a member of the Coyotes after playing for North Platte CC and Creighton. It never worked out with the Bluejays, as Townley-Thomas appeared in just 11 games during the 2023-2024 season before suffering a season-ending injury during non-conference play in 2025-2026.

Key Departures

Isaac Bruns | G | Transfer | The South Dakota native transferred to USC after seeing his 2025-2026 season cut short due to injury. He was ranked No. 3 in the NCAA in total points scored (415), No. 1 in free throws made (118) and No. 2 in free throw attempts (140) at the time of his injury.

Jordan Crawford | G | Transfer | One of just two Coyotes to appear in all 32 games last season, Crawford was named to the All-Summit League Second Team after leading USD with 14.4 PPG, including 17.0 PPG during conference play. Transferred to Missouri over the offseason.

Cameron Fens | C | Transfer | The seven-foot center made a notable transfer to North Carolina after making First Team All-Summit League and All-Defensive Team honors. He led the Summit League in total rebounds (278), rebound average (8.7), rebound percentage (20.3%), blocks (47) and blocks per game (1.5) in his second and final year at USD.

Uzziah Buntyn | G | Transfer | The Texas native joined Northern Illinois over the offseason after a productive freshman season with the Coyotes. He averaged over 12 PPG in 31 games and compiled a team-high 3.5 assists per contest.

South Dakota guard Kajus Kublickas is second on USD with 12.7 PPG after previous seasons with Florida and Pacific. | South Dakota Athletics

Outlook

On paper, South Dakota’s 16-16 record in 2025-26 may seem pedestrian, but the broader context suggests it may have been one of the best coaching jobs in the country by head coach Eric Peterson.

There's getting hit by the injury bug, and then there's what happened to the Coyotes. In total, 11 players on South Dakota's roster last season missed significant time, including five who suffered season-ending injuries. In addition, two players left the program mid-season to force Peterson to apply for emergency NCAA waivers to add mid-year NAIA transfers Trent Hudgens and Silas Bennion so they wouldn't have to forfeit any contests. At one point, Peterson made note that his team couldn't even practice five-on-five from November of 2025 until this fall due to the number of injuries.

Superstar point guard Isaac Bruns (20.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG) was in the midst of a career-best campaign when he went down for the season in mid-January. Breakout freshman guard Uzziah Buntyn (12.1 PPG, 3.5 APG) carried the offense in replacement of Bruns, but he went down with a season-ending injury right before the Summit League Tournament to end any hope of a miracle run. Creighton transfer and Bellevue West graduate Josiah Dotzler didn't play a game as he dealt with a long-term injury that happened before he arrived in Vermillion. Luke Brun — Isaac's brother — missed most of the season while forwards Porter Ihnen and Jalen Hayes either suffered a season-ending or a multi-month injury to erase USD's depth. Plus, five other depth pieces missed at least seven games early in the season.

It’ll go down as a big “what if” for the Coyotes, whose roster had the talent to make a run at the Summit League crown. As a result, most of the roster moved on for a fresh start, including Bruns, who's now at USC. Guard Jordan Crawford ended up leading the team in scoring last year with over 14 PPG, but he's now at Missouri. Center Cameron Fens made a high-profile transfer to North Carolina over the offseason after earning All-Summit League First Team and All-Defensive Team honors. Buntyn moved on as well as the Texas native transferred to Northern Illinois following his freshman season.

Healthy for the first time in two seasons, South Dakota's Josiah Dotzler averages over 12 points and a team-high three assists per game. | South Dakota Athletics

That tasked Peterson with a major roster rebuild in the offseason, but USD was able to bring back a few returners. That starts with Illinois native Vince Buzelis, who appeared in 25 games last year as a freshman. After an offseason of development, he leads the Coyotes in scoring through six games with 15.5 PPG and a team-high 5.7 rebounds per contest. 6-foot-5 forward Ethan Kizer adds over five points per game off the bench as a key reserve. Dotzler is healthy for the first time in two years and he enters Wednesday ranked third on the team with 12.2 points per game and a team-leading 25 assists.

Lithuanian guard Kajus Kublickas leads the newcomers from the transfer portal. He played at Florida for two seasons before transferring to Pacific and now ranks second on USD with 12.7 PPG despite starting in four of the team's six games so far. Jahni Summers is the last of USD's four double-digit scorers with 10.8 PPG and has hit a team-leading 11 three -pointers. He's made previous stops at Sacramento State, Indiana State and Coffeyville CC.

6-foot-10 center Stef Van Bussel is another player at his fourth school in as many years after playing for Duquesne, College of Charleston and Saint Louis in the past. He's racked up averages of 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game so far this season. Cade Kelderman (6.0 PPG) joined the Coyotes from Iowa State, while Creighton Prep graduate Josh Townley-Thomas returns to his home state.

I think Peterson did an admirable job replacing the talent he lost over the offseason, but it's not close to what he had in 2025-26. As a result, expect to see another big Nebraska win Wednesday night in Lincoln.

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