How to Watch No. 25 Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Kansas with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The Britt Prince show continue to shine for the Nebraska women's basketball team.

Riding a game-high 24 points from the star point guard and Elkhorn native, the Cornhuskers easily dispatched North Carolina A&T by a score of 76-35 to mark three straight wins in the new season. Junior Amiah Hargrove recorded her first double-double of the season with a 13-point, 10-rebound performance. Highly-touted freshman Ashlyn Koupal nearly joined Hargrove by scoring 11 points and adding eight rebounds to put three Huskers in double digits for the game.

Nebraska defended the Aggies well all night long. North Carolina A&T finished 37.5% from the field thanks to a 14-for-45 showing, plus 18 turnovers and losing the rebounding battle 41-18.

The competition heats up in this next stretch for the Huskers, who are set to face a Kansas team Saturday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Sanford Pentagon.

Here's all you need to know.

How to Follow Along

Kansas Scout

Head Coach

Brandon Schneider | 12th Season at Kansas; 29th as Head Coach

168-177 (.487) at Kansas; 570-315 (.644) as Head Coach

2x NCAA Division I Tournament Apps., 1x WBIT Championship, 1x NCAA Division II National Championship (2010), 11x NCAA Division II Tournament Apps.

7x MIAA regular season titles, 3x MIAA tournament titles, 2x Southland regular season titles

1x Big 12 Coach of the Year (2022), 4x WBCA South Central Region Coach of the Year, 3x MIAA Coach of the Year, 1x D-II Bulletin NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year (2010)

Previous Head Coach at Stephen F. Austin & Emporia State

Previous assistant at Emporia State

2025 Finish

L, 70-67 to No. 1 BYU in WBIT Semifinals.

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 22-14 (8-10 Big 12, T-11th)

22-14 (8-10 Big 12, T-11th) All-Americans: 2x Honorable Mention

2x Honorable Mention Big 12 Awards: Freshman of the Year

Freshman of the Year All-Big 12: 2x First Team, 1x Freshman Team

All-Time Series

Kansas leads 52-34

Dec. 20, 2023, last matchup: 69-52 KU

Kansas forward Jaliya Davis was a 2025-2026 All-America Honorable Mention and unanimous pick for Big 12 Freshman of the Year. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Jaliya Davis | F | Soph. | The 6-foot-2 Kansas native enjoyed a historic freshman season as she was named a WBCA All-America Honorable Mention and voted as the unanimous Big 12 Freshman of the Year. She averaged nearly 20 points per game and led the Jayhawks with 6.5 rebounds per contest.

S'Mya Nichols | G | Sr. | The former five-star prospect earned her second-straight All-America honor and third consecutive All-Big 12 First Team accolade after averaging 17.4 points per game, which was ranked sixth in the conference.

Libby Fandel | G | Soph. | A top-50 recruit out of Iowa, Fandel made 24 starts out of her 36 appearances last season while averaging over three points per game. She's started all three contests so far this season while adding over 10 points and nearly seven rebounds a game.

Regan Williams | F | Jr. | The Kansas City native comes off a season that saw her ranked third on the team in scoring (8.9 PPG) and rebounding (5.0 RPG).

Brittany Harshaw | G | Sr. | The former Creighton transfer leads the Jayhawks with 32.3 minutes played per game so far this season after coming off the bench in 2025-2026.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Anna Gooden | G | Soph. | The Arkansas native averaged nearly two points and rebounds per game at Colorado during her freshman season. She's seeing 22 minutes per night off the bench for KU as a sophomore.

Brooklynn Renn | F | Fr. | A four-star recruit out of Indiana, Renn has seen action in all three games off the bench this season with 2.7 PPG.

Key Departures

Lilly Meister | F | Graduated | The 6-foot-3 transfer from Indiana averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as a full-time starter in her final college season.

Elle Evans | G | Graduated | Left the Jayhawks as the career leader in free throw percentage (85.9%) and tied for first in three-point percentage (43.6%). Added 8.2 PPG as a part-time starter in 2025-2026.

Kansas guard S’Mya Nichols earned her third-straight All-Big 12 First Team honor after averaging over 17 points per game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outlook

Establishing himself as one of the top women's basketball coaches in NCAA Division II, Brandon Schneider found immediate success in his first coaching job at Emporia State. The Texas native finished his tenure leading the Lady Hornets with a 306-72 record, including the 2010 NCAA Division II National Championship in his final season. He went on to coach Stephen F. Austin in the Southland Conference, where he helped the program reach the postseason three times in his five seasons.

Prior to the 2015-2016 season, Schneider got the call to return to the state where he found his initial head coaching success. It wasn't pretty to start his tenure at KU. The Jayhawks suffered six consecutive losing seasons under Schneider as the program went 60-118 overall in that time. Kansas finished dead last in the Big 12 in five of those six years, and as a result, it put Schneider on the hot seat entering the 2021-2022 campaign.

The patience finally paid off as Schneider led the Jayhawks to a 21-10 record and a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament. It earned Schneider an extension and became the bedrock for what's turned into one of the best runs in program history. Kansas has posted a 107-62 record since that tide-turning season, which includes a WNIT Championship in 2023 and another NCAA Tournament appearance in 2024.

Kansas guard and former Creighton transfer Brittany Harshaw leads the Jayhawks so far this season with over 32 minutes per game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That success allowed Schneider to keep the local talent in-state, with five-star guard S'Mya Nichols marking the first sign of change. She earned her second-straight All-America award in 2025-2026 while being named to her third consecutive All-Big 12 First Team. She was able to peer recruit and help convince fellow five-star Jaliya Davis to join the Jayhawks. The Overland Park native enjoyed a historic freshman season last year when she averaged nearly 20 points per game. She was an All-America Honorable Mention and an unanimous pick as Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

In fact, KU's entire starting lineup is made up of recruits who initially started with the Jayhawks. A top-50 recruit from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, guard Libby Fandel is averaging double digits in her first few games of the season. Forward Regan Williams ranked third on the team last year with 8.9 PPG and 5.0 RPG and leveraged that performance into a starting role this year. Plus, former Creighton transfer Brittany Harshaw is seeing a team-high 32.3 minutes per night after coming off the bench last season.

Wth Colorado transfer Anna Gooden and four-star recruit Brooklynn Renn coming off the bench, Kansas has a dangerous rotation. For Nebraska, it all starts with stopping the two five stars. Amiah Hargrove and Natalie Potts will be key in stopping the interior offense of Davis, who's putting up 22 points per game on a 74.3 shooting percentage. Britt Prince and Allison Weidner will need to limit how much Nichols gets to the free throw line while also creating turnovers.

This is a tough matchup for Nebraska, but they get the advantage of playing in Sioux Falls, which should have a heavy Husker crowd. This one could go either way, but give me Nebraska to pick up a big early-season win.

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