How to Watch No. 25 Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Mount St. Mary’s with Preview, Breakdown, Stream

If Nebraska star point guard Britt Prince didn’t have your attention before, she should now, after leading the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 105-73 rout of rival Kansas on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

The Elkhorn North graduate poured in a career-high 35 points and former Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts added 19 in what turned out to be KU's worst loss in the longest series in Husker women's basketball history. Prince earned her third career 30-point outing on a 12-for-18 showing from the field and 9-for-9 from the free throw line, while Potts also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

No other Husker finished with double digits, but they didn't need to as Nebraska forced 24 Kansas turnovers and won the rebounding battle 32-22. Plus, NU outscored the Jayhawks 50-38 in the paint and hit 12 three-pointers.

Before heading to Omaha for their annual rivalry against Creighton, the Huskers turn their focus to a team projected to finish in the middle of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC).

Here's all you need to know for Tuesday's game against Mount St. Mary's.

How to Follow Along

Mount St. Mary's head coach Anthoine White led the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament as part of his first season in 2021-2022. | Mount St. Mary's Athletics

Mount St. Mary’s Scout

Head Coach

Antoine White | 6th Season at MSMU & as Head Coach

72-85 (.459) at MSMU & as Head Coach

1x NCAA Tournament Appearances

1x NEC Tournament title (2022)

Previous assistant at MSMU

2025-2026 Finish

Did not qualify for the postseason.

2025-2026 Record & Awards

Record: 15-15 (11-9 MAAC, T-5th)

15-15 (11-9 MAAC, T-5th) All-MAAC: None

All-Time Series

First Meeting

Former Omaha transfer and Mount St. Mary's guard Alana Powell entered this season as an All-MAAC Second Team preseason selection. | Mount St. Mary's Athletics

Key Returners

Alana Powell | G | Sr. | The former transfer from Omaha became a mainstay in the starting lineup last season with over eight points per game. She entered the season as an All-MAAC Second Team preseason pick and is producing 9.8 PPG while also leading the Mountaineers with 19 assists and 10 steals.

Nyodie Guerard | G | Jr. | After serving as a contributor off the bench last season, the Quebec native has moved into the starting lineup and scores 6.4 points per contest, but is tied for the team high with 15 turnovers.

Wesleigh Ferguson | G | Jr. | Started in 17 games as a sophomore and has made starts in three of the five games so far this season. Limited production with 2.6 points and three rebounds per game in over 16 minutes a contest.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Jayla Koser | G | Fr. | The first-year guard from Pennsylvania leads the team with 11.4 PPG, including a career-high 19 against Lehigh on November 11.

Valentina Saric | G/F | Gr. | In her fourth school at MSMU, the California native has had previous stops at Jacksonville State, Morehead State and Northern Arizona before joining the Mountaineers. She's putting up 7.2 PPG with a team-high eight three-pointers in five games.

Karmen McDuffie | G | Fr. | The true freshman from Maryland is averaging over six points per game while seeing 10 points per contest off the bench.

Rachael Chilicki | F | Fr. | The first-year forward brings a lot of height (6'4") off the bench for the Mountaineers while she's adding 2.8 points and rebounds per game.

Key Departures

Gabby Kennerly | G | Transfer | Paced the Mountaineers with 15.1 PPG through the first 16 games of the season before suffering a season-ending injury. Now at South Florida after transferring over the offseason.

Amber Bullard | C | Transfer | The 6-foot-4 center averaged 9.2 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds for MSMU last season before transferring to Cincinnati.

Berlynn Carlson | F | Fr. | Tallied 7.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while starting in 15 of her 25 appearances as a true freshman. Transferred to Oakland over the offseason.

Giana Hoddinott | G | Transfer | The full-time starter for the Mountaineers last season posted 6.7 points while hitting 30 three-pointers (2nd on team) before making her way to Rider over the offseason.

Jaedyn Jamison | F | Graduated | The only MSMU starter to not transfer, Jamison compiled over five points and rebounds per game in her final collegiate season.

Mount St. Mary's freshman guard Kayla Koser leads the team in scoring with 11.4 points per game entering Tuesday. | Mount St. Mary's Athletics

Outlook

Mount St. Mary's head coach Anthoine White is still chasing the success he experienced as a first-year head coach back in the 2021-2022 season. An assistant for the program just one year prior, White and the Mountaineers entered the NEC Tournament as the No. 3 seed and left as NEC Champions after battling for three straight victories to send MSMU to its second consecutive NCAA Tournament.

That also marked the end of an era for the program as the school transitioned to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) for the next season. After a 12-19 campaign in their first MAAC campaign, Mount St. Mary's stabilized with records of 14-17, 15-16 and 15-15 in the following seasons, but a roster rebuild over the offseason has seen the Mountaineers start the new year 0-5.

Despite going a respectable 15-15, MSMU's season took a drastic turn when star player Gabby Kennerly suffered a season-ending injury in game No. 16 before seeing her transfer to South Florida over the offseason. Those months also saw the rest of the starting lineup depart, including Amber Bullard (Cincinnati), Berlynn Carlson (Oakland), Giana Hoddinott (Rider) and Jaedyn Jamison (Graduated).

That meant replenishing the roster, but White had a building block in returning guard Alana Powell. The former Omaha transfer was an All-MAAC Second Team Preseason pick and averages a team-high 9.8 points per game. She's also leading the Mountaineers with 19 assists (3.8 A/G) and 10 steals as the most dynamic player for MSMU. Fellow guard Nyodie Guerard moved from the bench to the starting lineup this season and it has resulted in the Canadian scoring over six points per contest.

Mount St. Mary's starter Valentina Saric joined the program after previous stops at Jacksonville State, Morehead State and Northern Arizona. | Mount St. Mary's Athletics

The program's newcomers come from a variety of places. Starting with their lone notable transfer, Valentina Saric has hit a team-leading eight three -pointers to average over seven points per game. She's on her fourth school after previously playing for Jacksonville State, Morehead State and Northern Arizona.

Otherwise, the Mountaineers are going young, with major contributions coming from multiple freshmen. That includes leading scorer Jayla Koser. The guard from Pennsylvania scores a team-high 11.4 PPG, which includes a career-high 19 points against Lehigh earlier this month. Karmen McDuffie puts up over six points a contest and 6-foot-4 forward Rachael Chilicki adds height and nearly three rebounds per game off the bench.

Depleted by offseason turnover, this new-look MSMU team is projected by conference coaches to finish in the middle of the pack, which makes sense given its investment in a freshman class that accounts for six of the 15 roster spots.

As a result, don't expect the Mountaineers to be much of a threat to the Cornhuskers, especially when you consider that Mount St. Mary's has been losing by an average of 24.8 points against other mid-major programs.

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