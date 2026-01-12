How to Watch No. 8 Nebraska Basketball vs. Oregon with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The writing was on the wall that the magical start to the 2025-2026 season was over for the Nebraska men's basketball team.

Indiana's sharpshooting Lamar Wilkerson and MVC Player of the Year Tucker DeVries had the Huskers in a bind, shooting over 57% in the first 20 minutes to eventually build a 16-point lead with just under 18 minutes left in the game. Starring defeat in the face, NU didn't blink, piling up 53 second-half points, including eight three-pointers to shock the Hoosiers and silence a packed Assembly Hall Saturday in Bloomington.

Jamarques Lawrence poured in 27 points while Rienk Mast (13), Pryce Sandfort (12) and Braden Frager (11) each joined their teammate in double figures. The Huskers nailed 14 three-pointers while committing six fewer turnovers, winning in areas that are key to taking victories in the Big Ten.

Standing at 16-0, Nebraska returns to Lincoln to face a conference newcomer facing their own difficulties. Here's all you need to know for Tuesday's late-night tip against Oregon.

How to Follow Along

No. 8 Nebraska (16-0, 5-0 B1G) vs. Oregon (8-8, 1-4 B1G)

Tuesday, January 13

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

8 p.m. CST

Big Ten Network

Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Oregon head coach Dana Altman has led his teams to at least 20 wins in 26 of the last 27 seasons. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Oregon Scout

Head Coach

Dana Altman | 16th season at Oregon; 37th as Division I HC

378-170 (.690) at Oregon; 788-413 (.656) Career DI Record

17x NCAA Tournament Apps., 1x Final Four (2017), 1x Elite Eight, 3x Sweet 16, CBI Title (2011)

4x Pac-12 Regular Season & Tournament, 6x MVC Tournament, 3x MVC Regular Season

Jim Phelan Award (2013), 3x Pac-12 Coach OTY, 2x MVC Coach OTY, Big Eight Coach OTY (1993), SoCon Coach OTY (1990)

Previous head coach at Creighton, Kansas State, Marshall, Moberly CC, Southeast CC

Previous assistant at Kansas State and Western Colorado

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 25-10 (12-8 B1G, T-7th)

25-10 (12-8 B1G, T-7th) All-B1G: 2x Third Team, 2x All-Defensive

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 8-6

Feb. 2, 2025, last matchup, 77-71 Nebraska

Oregon center Nate Bittle (32) averages over 16 points and seven rebounds per game as a senior. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Key Returners

Nate Bittle | C | Sr. | Returning All-Big Ten center that's leading the Ducks with 16.8 points and second on the squad with seven rebounds per contest.

Jackson Shelstad | G | Jr. | The second of two All-Big Ten honorees returning for Oregon this year, and he's improved his production to over 15 points per game while leading the team in assists (59) and second in three-pointers made (33).

Kwame Evans Jr. | F | Jr. | Key reserve last season, but has turned into an instrumental piece of the starting lineup with 13.3 PPG and 7.6 RPG, which are both nearly double the average from last year.

Dezdrick Lindsay | F | Sr. | Missed all of last season due to injury and has returned to score 5.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in starting six of his 16 appearances this year.

Key Departures

TJ Bamba | G | Graduated | Ended his college career by averaging over 10 points per game and three rebounds as a 35-game starter for Oregon in 2024-2025.

Keeshawn Barthelemy | G | Sr. | Part-time starter that mostly played as the premier scorer off the bench with 10 PPG and Oregon's top three-pointer shooter with 63 made.

Brandon Angel | F | Graduated | Starting forward who chipped in over eight points and nearly four rebounds per game.

Jadrian Tracey | G | Graduated | Another part-time starter that contributed solid minutes and added 6.9 PPG in 35 appearances.

Supreme Cook | F | Graduated | Depth forward that scored 4.7 points and grabbed 2.6 rebounds per game in 32 appearances off the bench.

Ra'Heim Moss | G | Graduated | Another bench contributor that averaged 10 minutes per game as a senior.

Former Oregon guard TJ Bamba (5) added 10 points per game last season for the Ducks in his final college season. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Takai Simpkins | G | Sr. | Second Team All-CAA at Elon last season, and his game has translated to the Big Ten, adding 12.6 points per game as a full-time starter for the Ducks.

Sean Stewart | F | Jr. | Transfer from Ohio State, where he was a 30-game starter, but has produced similar numbers with 6.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Wei Lin | G | Soph. | Chinese guard who put up 21 points a game last year for the Chinese Basketball Association, but has only added 5.9 PPG in 15 contests this season.

Devon Pryor | F | Jr. | Transfer from Texas, who's been productive with three points and rebounds per game, but has played in only 11 of 15 games this season.

Ege Demir | C | Jr. | 6-foot-11 center and Nigeria native who's now at Oregon after playing in the Turkish Basketball Super League over the past couple of seasons.

Outlook

If anything, Oregon head coach Dana Altman is mighty consistent. Dating back to the 1998-1999 season when the Nebraska native was at Creighton, his teams have reached 20 wins or more in 26 of the past 27 years, which includes a Final Four appearance for the Ducks in 2017.

Oregon more than held their own in their first season in the Big Ten, compiling a 25-10 record before bowing out in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. Altman and the Ducks returned the core of that group this season as All-Big Ten Third Team selections Nate Bittle (16.8 PPG) and Jackson Shelstad (15.6 PPG) are back — averaging a combined 32.4 points per game. 6-foot-10 forward Kwame Evans Jr. was a bench piece last season, but he's grown to average 13.3 points and a team-leading 7.6 rebounds per contest to give the Ducks a trio of key returners.

UO still lost talent over the offseason, including double-digit scorers TJ Bama, who was a starter, and Keeshawn Barthelemy. Plus, they saw a quartet of key reserves all graduate. Reinforcements have come in the form of Elon transfer Takai Simpkins, who has added 12.6 points per game in all 16 contests. Ohio State transfer Sean Stewart brings plenty of experience after starting in all 30 contests last year with the Buckeyes, while Chinese import Wei Lin (5.9 PPG), Texas transfer Devon Pryor (3.4 PPG), and Nigerian center Ege Demir all replace the depth that was depleted.

Elon transfer Takai Simpkins (5) has been an effective starter for Oregon, pouring in over 12 points per game. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Oregon's 8-8 record could easily be more in the Ducks favor with half of its losses coming by single digits, including a three-point loss to Rutgers on Jan. 5 and a nine-point defeat to No. 7 Gonzaga on Dec. 21. Offense has been an issue for Oregon as they sit in the bottom five of the conference in scoring, field goal percentage and free throw percentage. The Ducks will want to make this a rock fight, especially if they can run the offense through seven-foot and All-Big Ten center Nate Brittles. However, with NU returning to Pinnacle Bank Arena, I don't see Nebraska dropping its first game of the season to the Ducks.

