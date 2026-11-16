

The Huskers apparently still have much to prove.



Despite outscoring their opponents by a combined 61 points last week, Nebraska men's basketball moved up just one spot in Monday's edition of the Associated Press poll, now sitting at No. 24 nationally entering Week 3 of the 2026-27 season.

Week 2 AP Men's Top 25

Florida (4-0) Michigan State (4-0) UConn (4-0) Virginia (4-0) Duke (3-1) Texas (4-0) UCLA (3-0) Houston (3-0) Texas Tech (4-0) Illinois (3-1) Kansas (3-0) Arizona (3-1) St. John’s (4-0) Tennessee (3-0) Vanderbilt (4-0) Alabama (4-0) Miami (3-1) Michigan (3-1) USC (4-0) Arkansas (3-1) BYU (4-0) Gonzaga (2-1) Louisville (2-1) Nebraska (4-0) LSU (4-0)

Others receiving votes



Memphis 172, Texas A&M 31, Iowa State 30, Kentucky 17, TCU 14, Baylor 11, High Point 9, Saint Louis 8, Xavier 6, Santa Clara 3, Notre Dame 3, Minnesota 2, Utah State 2, North Carolina 1

Sam Orme had a season-high 15 points off the bench against Boise State, his first double-figure effort as a Husker. | Nebraska Athletics

Last week, the Huskers hosted the Lindenwood Lions before traveling north for a neutral-site matchup with Boise State at Sioux Falls' Sanford Pentagon. Wednesday's home game saw Nebraska handle business with a 94-60 win, setting a Pinnacle Bank Arena record for points scored in a half with 61.

The Huskers carried that momentum into their matchup with Boise State, where their offensive success continued. In Sunday's 102-point performance, reigning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Braden Frager led the way with a career-high 26 points. Four other Huskers also reached double figures in NU's fourth game: Pryce Sandfort (17), Sam Orme (15), Cale Jacobsen (13), and Boden Kapke (13).

Given how well they played, I'm a bit astounded that the 4-0 Huskers didn't make a bigger jump in the polls. Regardless, this week's slate should provide equal parts challenge and opportunity to do just that.

After picking up a win in Sioux Falls, the Big Red return home Wednesday night for a matchup with South Dakota. The Coyotes are just 2-4 this season but are coming off a 24-point win over Doane. USD is averaging 83.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.5.

Senior forward Pryce Sandfort is averaging 21.0 points through four games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After that, Hoiberg and the Big Red will head to Chicago, where their head coach previously led the Bulls, to take on Butler. While the game will be played at Credit Union 1 Arena rather than the United Center, NU's leader could have some added emotion during Sunday's game.

The Bulldogs are currently 2-2 and have lost their last two games. Of note, Butler faced Boise State, which Nebraska defeated by 27 points, and fell 100-81.

With that in mind, the 24th-ranked Huskers are heavy favorites in both of their upcoming games. According to ESPN Analytics, Nebraska has a 99.0 percent chance of beating South Dakota and a 90.2 percent chance of defeating Butler.

NEWS: Despite beating their opponents by a combined 61 points, Nebraska MBB moves up just on spot in the Week 2 AP Poll.



Disrespect? Let us know down below! pic.twitter.com/zDElfJLdYI — Skers Scoop (@SkersScoop) November 16, 2026

While Hoiberg may suggest he isn't worried about the AP Poll, his players have a right to feel a bit disrespected. NU won a program-record 28 games a season ago and has once again begun establishing itself as a dangerous team.



Without letting their emotions get in the way, expect the Big Red to continue playing as if they have something to prove.

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