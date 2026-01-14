Husker Men's Basketball: Go Big Fred

Nebraska men's basketball is undefeated to start the season. In fact, Hoiberg's Huskers haven't tasted defeat since March 9, 2025, when NU lost at home to Iowa 83-68.

Last year at 17-14 overall and 7-13 in the Big Ten, Nebraska didn't even make the conference tournament, let alone the Big Dance. But the Huskers were invited to play in the first-ever College Basketball Crown postseason tournament in Las Vegas. NU won it all, going 4-0 and upping its win total to 21.

The Huskers are 16-0 so far this season with wins over Creighton, Oklahoma, at #13 Illinois, #12 Michigan State, at Ohio State and at Indiana. Coming up is a challenging game at #4 Michigan on Jan. 27. Next month, NU hosts Illinois (Feb. 1) and #5 Purdue (Feb. 10).

Coach Hoiberg has developed a talented and scrappy group of guys who play tenacious defense and can score from almost anywhere on the court.



What is also remarkable is that from game to game, different players step up to become heroes. One time it might be Pryce Sandfort, then it's Jamarques Lawrence. Next it might be Berke Buyuktuncel or Braden Frager or Sam Hoiberg, But as good as all those players are, make no mistake that the straw that stirs the drink is senior forward Rienk Mast.

Of course there is a lot of basketball yet to be played, but Husker fans should enjoy the ride. I don't want to jinx things, but is this the year NU finally wins an NCAA Tournament game? We can dream, can't we?



Ain't That Just Duckie!

Dylan Raiola has transferred to play for the Oregon Ducks after two seasons as Nebraska's starting quarterback. What makes the move so intriguing is that NU travels to Eugene this fall to face those same Ducks.

Crazy, no?



Raiola's transfer to Oregon is like if Husker star QB Turner Gill had transferred to Oklahoma in 1982.



Of course it's all about the Benjamins. Such is life in the age of the portal, NIL and rev-share.

CFP Championship Prediction

Curt Cignetti's Indiana Hoosiers are making a strong case for being given the title of GOAT in college football.

I don't see the Hoosiers, who have steamrolled over Alabama 38-3 and Oregon 56-22, slowing down anytime soon — certainly not against the Miami Hurricanes. The two teams will meet Monday night for the College Football Playoff championship. The game will be played at the Hurricanes' home venue, Hard Rock Stadium, but I don't think that will have much impact on the score.



Prediction: Indiana 46, Miami 17.

