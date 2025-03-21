Husker Women's Basketball: The Huskers Are Filled With True Grit.
In Amy Williams' nine seasons as the head coach of the Husker women's basketball program, NU has enjoyed some measure of success: NU had a 21-11 record to end the 2017-'18 season. It went 24-9 to end 2021/22. And last year's team with Jaz Shelley, NU went 23-12. As of this posting, Nebraska's record stands at 21-11.
In her time at NU, Williams has also led her teams to four NCAA tournaments and two trips to the WNIT.
This year's NCAA appearance marks the first time in ten years NU has made back-to-back Big Dance appearances.
Coach Williams' record at Nebraska is a modest 158-122 (.564 win rate). But going into this season, this looked to be her most talented squad. That was before (F) Natalie Potts was injured and out for the year five games into the season. Then as Allison Weidner (G) was recovering from last year's season-ending injury, she suffered yet another season-ending injury (her third in the last three years). Potts and Weidner were two players Williams was counting on to help replace the play of last year's Husker guard, Jaz Shelley.
Because of the injuries, Coach Williams had to juggle new lineups that forced new players to step up their game. Not an easy task when you're in the middle of a conference run.
Fortunately, Williams has a deep bench that includes players like Alberte Rimdal, Calin Hake, Jessica Petrie and Amiah Hargrove. There are also two freshmen Petra Bozan (C/F) and Britt Prince (G) who have made significant contributions this year.
The Huskers also had the luxury all year of relying on their first team all conference center, Alexis Markowski. At 6-3, she's the foundation on which the Husker defense is built.
Nebraska will play the Louisville Cardinals Friday, March 21st in Ft. Worth, Texas at 5:00 pm CDT. In the single elimination format, the Huskers could be down to their last game of the season.
That's why I'm urging all Husker fans to root for Amy Williams and the True Grit Husker ladies. Win or lose, Amy Williams has done a marvelous job at Nebraska.
