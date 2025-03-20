WATCH: Nebraska Baseball Pulls Off Hidden Ball Trick
Nebraska pulled off one of baseball’s rarest plays on Wednesday, executing a hidden ball trick in their 11-4 win over Pepperdine.
In the bottom of the third inning, Tyler Stone faked a throw back to the pitcher before quickly tagging out the unsuspecting runner at first base. The heads-up play stunned Pepperdine and energized the Huskers, who went on to dominate the game.
Check out the play below.
Stone wasn’t done making an impact. In his next at-bat, he launched a solo home run to extend Nebraska’s lead. It was definitely a memorable game for Stone. It was also a successful day for the rest of the Huskers' lineup.
The Huskers’ offense showed consistency, scoring in seven different innings rather than relying on one explosive frame. Dylan Carey led the way with two home runs, while Cayden Brumbaugh, Devin Nunez, and Hogan Helligso each contributed key RBIs. Helligso, in particular, broke out of a slump with a pair of run-scoring hits.
On the mound, TJ Coats started for Nebraska, working into the fourth inning before giving way to the bullpen. Freshman right-hander Gavin Blachowicz took over in a tough situation, allowing a two-run double before settling in. He struck out two and allowed just two hits to earn the win. Five Husker relievers combined to limit Pepperdine to just two runs the rest of the way, sealing the midweek sweep.
The victory marked a step forward for Nebraska, which improved to 9-11 on the season. With a strong offensive showing and a defensive play that will not be forgotten, the Huskers built momentum heading into their series with USC.
