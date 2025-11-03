Husker Women's Hoops Tops 100 Points in Season-Opening Win
The offense is still outstanding under Amy Williams.
Nebraska women's basketball ran away from Northwestern State to open the season with a win at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 103-46. The Huskers displayed historical scoring marks in the effort.
"I thought we started things off great," Williams said. "I thought that we were playing with pretty good pace. Something the girls kinda noticed is that when we're staying in attack mode and really playing with pace, we become a lot harder to guard."
Nebraska's 59 points were the most ever scored by the Huskers in the first half of a season opener, while the 32 first-quarter points were the most ever scored by the Big Red in an opening period since the quarter system was put in place in 2015-16.
"I think it was really fun to get that exhibition win (against Mount Marty), but now it counts," senior guard Callin Hake said after the game. "It has a little more weight on us. We've had great opportunities in our closed scrimmage and our exhibition, so it's great to finally play somebody else."
Samford transfer Claire Johnson led all scorers with her 21 points off the bench. She had nine points in the first quarter and 14 in the first half, helping the Huskers get out to a 59-18 lead at halftime. Her final make was a three-pointer to put Nebraska over 100 points.
Nebraska native Britt Prince scored eight points in 95 seconds to put NU up 12-4 in the first quarter. She finished with 19 points, five rebounds, one assist, and a steal.
"We had a great mix of that today," Prince said, noting the offensive success of team. "Inside-out is when you get the best types of shots and I think we did a great job with our pace today."
Other double-figure scorers include Hake (13), Jessica Petrie (11), and Petra Bozan (11).
Bozan is replacing four-time first-team All-Big Ten big Alexis Markowski in the middle. Markowski set the program record for double-doubles in her time as a Husker, something nobody achieved Monday afternoon.
For her part, Bozan was efficient, making 66% of her shots and grabbing three rebounds. Forward Petrie led all players with her seven rebounds.
A staple of Husker teams under Williams, Nebraska shot 47.1% from deep, making 8-of-17 attempts. In the exhibition against Mount Marty nine days ago, the Huskers made 19 triples in 39 attempts.
On the other side, the Lady Demons show just 35.7% for the game, making 4-of-16 three-pointers. Northwestern State committed 24 turnovers, with 14 coming by way of Husker steals.
"To hold any team under 50 (points) is great, but I think we have a higher standard for ourselves and that's definitely something we're going to see on film," Hake said. "Being able to protect our paint better is definitely going to be a priority this week before our next game."
Nebraska is back in action this weekend. The Huskers host Johnson's former team, the Samford Bulldogs, on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on B1G+.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.