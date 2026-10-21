'None of That Stuff Really Matters': Nebraska Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg Isn't Worried His Team Isn't Ranked



The national media doesn't think Nebraska is a top 25 team.



Fred Hoiberg isn't worried about it one bit. Instead, he's focused on improving his team day by day and letting the rankings take care of themselves. As he prepares the Huskers for an exhibition game with Kansas State, "The Mayor" met with the media Wednesday afternoon.



Here's what Hoiberg had to say ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Wildcats at Grand Island's BigIron Events Center.

Rienk Mast and Braden Frager celebrate after the Huskers' win over Vanderbilt in the second round of the 2026 NCAA tournament. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cornhuskers made their first-ever Sweet 16 appearance a season ago, yet the national media doesn't seem convinced they belong among the nation's best. Despite finishing No. 14 in the final AP poll of 2025-26, Nebraska fell 13 spots to No. 27 in this year's preseason rankings.

Hoiberg doesn't view it as a slight. If anything, he prefers being viewed as an underdog.

“The thing we talked about last year was, we got picked 14th (in the Big Ten),” Hoiberg said. “I prefer that when you’re picked low. So, I don’t know. I mean, none of that stuff really matters, I guess. But if you can find some motivation in it, then so be it.”

“It’s not something that we talk about,” he continued. “It’s not something that, you know, if our guys aren’t hungry and motivated enough, we’ve got the wrong group in here. So, we just got to go out there and perform and get better and grow and hopefully play our best game of the three here on Monday night.”

For Nebraska to play its best game of the preseason, Hoiberg knows his team needs to rebound better than it has in its first two exhibition contests. When asked about the issue, he challenged his guards to step up.

“You just got to win the battle,” he said. “That was a concern coming into the season. When you lose Sam (Hoiberg), our best defensive rebounder; when you lose Rienk (Mast), our best overall rebounder; when you lose Berke (Buyuktuncel), those were the top three rebounders that we had on our team.”

“Our guards have to be better,” he continued. “Frager improved in a big way. He had zero rebounds in the opener; he had seven in the first half in the last game. Now, I’d like to see him go get another three or four in the second half, but that’s growth… We’re going to need our guards in a big way.”

Forward Sam Orme in action for Belmont before transferring to Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Though he isn't a guard, 6-foot-10 Belmont transfer Sam Orme could help address NU's rebounding concerns. However, he's still recovering from a hamstring injury, and while Hoiberg said he's coming along, the Huskers aren't willing to rush him back.

“He’s making progress,” the head coach said. “He was out there for the non-contact portion in the early part of our practice today… He’s been in the weight room a lot, really strengthening his hamstring… We’re not going to force it; we’re not going to push it. We don’t want this to be a lingering issue that sticks around all season long.”

“He’s still very much questionable for the game on Monday,” Hoiberg continued. “But the good thing is, he is making progress, and the activity that he is doing, he does not have a lot of extra soreness right now. He’s still feeling it a little bit. So, again, we’re going to be extra cautious with this thing.”

Cale Jacobsen shoots the ball against Iowa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska native Cale Jacobsen has benefited from an expanded role, averaging 28.5 minutes per game through two exhibitions. The Ashland-Greenwood product has totaled 25 points, nine rebounds, and two assists.

Other Huskers, including freshman guard Jacob Lanier, sophomore big man Leo Curtis, and South Dakota State transfer Damon Wilkinson, are also being asked to do more. Although Hoiberg plans to play his starters more Monday night, he still expects to use a deep rotation against the Wildcats.

“I’ll play the starters more minutes,” he said. “I’ll still get a lot of guys out there; I still have some decisions to make when it comes to November 2 with the opener and a team that hit 19 threes in their exhibition win in a game they played last week.”

“We’ll still give a lot of guys opportunities,” he continued. “We shrunk it from what 14 to 12, I think, in the last one, and we’ll see how this one goes, but I will play the starters more minutes.”

Pryce Sandfort reacts after a three-point shot last season against Northwestern. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Nebraska's 0-2 start, the preseason is the preseason for a reason. Hoiberg is still figuring out what his new-look team can be, and the Huskers deliberately scheduled exhibition games against programs that would challenge them early.

Although those matchups have exposed some weaknesses, Hoiberg is pleased with what he's learned.

“It’s been two really good games for our team to experience a different style than anything we’ve seen so far in our preparation and our practices,” Hoiberg said. “It’s really helping us in a lot of ways when you see exactly what you need to work on moving forward.”

“If we can clean up the sloppiness and the turnovers and if we can finish off possessions on the glass, then we’re going to have a good year,” he continued. “If not, we’re going to be very pedestrian.”

Gonna have a Grand ole time. 🏝️



🆚: Kansas State (exhibition)

📍: Grand Island, NE

🏟️: Eihusen Arena at BigIron Events Center

🗓️: Oct. 26 pic.twitter.com/a7Ek6kjD2v — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) July 27, 2026

Tipoff for Nebraska's final exhibition game is set for 6:30 p.m. CDT. The Huskers will face Kansas State at Eihusen Arena inside the BigIron Events Center, marking their first meeting since NU defeated the Wildcats 86-85 in Kansas City during the early stages of last year's regular season.

Although Monday's matchup won't officially count, the Big Red still has plenty to prove. Expect the Huskers to come out hungry and motivated as they look to close out the preseason on a high note.

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