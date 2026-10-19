Nebraska Men's Basketball Snubbed in Preseason AP Top 25



Nebraska men's basketball will begin the 2026-27 season unranked in the AP poll.



After finishing ranked 14th last season, Nebraska is two spots outside the preseason top 25 released Monday. The projection comes despite the media picking the Big Red to finish fifth in the Big Ten.

Preseason AP Top 25



1. Florida

2. Duke

3. Illinois

4. Connecticut

5. Arizona

6. Michigan State

7. Texas

8. Tennessee

9. Virginia

10. Houston

11. Louisville

12. Arkansas

13. St. John's

14. Miami

15. Gonzaga

16. Michigan

18. Iowa State

19. Texas Tech

20. Alabama

21. USC

22. UCLA

23. Kentucky

24. Vanderbilt

25. BYU



Others receiving votes:



Missouri 167, Nebraska 70, Purdue 53, Ohio State 39, North Carolina 20, TCU 17, Saint Louis 13, VCU 12, Iowa 12, Virginia Tech 10, Indiana 8, Texas A&M 6, Villanova 6, Auburn 4, Marquette 3, Nevada 2, Grand Canyon 2, Utah State 2, Santa Clara 1

A dozen of Nebraska's 32 regular-season games will be against teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 or against programs that received votes. Of the Huskers' three exhibition opponents, BYU is ranked No. 25, while Saint Louis is effectively No. 32 based on the voting results.

Nebraska fell to BYU 72-61 in Provo, Utah, on Oct. 16 after losing to Saint Louis 79-74 at home on Oct. 9. While the Big Red came up short in both exhibitions, coach Fred Hoiberg is clearly using the preseason to figure out what it can be.

I'd expect the Huskers to look more buttoned up against Kansas State in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Oct. 26. Still, the results will only count when the regular season begins, with Nebraska set to host Le Moyne at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. CST before traveling to Uncasville, Connecticut, to face Providence on Nov. 7.

Led by senior forward Pryce Sandfort, one of two unanimous preseason All-Big Ten selections, the Huskers will look to continue their upward trajectory under Hoiberg.

However, Nebraska had to replace four starters from last year's program-record 28-win team. The Huskers appear to have settled on a lineup they like, despite Belmont transfer Sam Orme being unavailable through the first two exhibitions.

Through two games, Sandfort, reigning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Braden Frager, and Nebraska native Cale Jacobsen have earned starting roles after returning from last year's team. They've been joined by Utah Valley transfer Trevan Lenhardt and Boston College transfer Boden Kapke.

Fred Hoiberg celebrates with Braden Frager after winning the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Big Red proved the doubters wrong a season ago and will look to do it again in 2026-27. Knowing Hoiberg, the Huskers' absence from the preseason top 25 will only fuel his team.

Through two exhibitions, NU hasn't looked as good as some expected, but preseason games only reveal so much. The Huskers are still figuring out who they are, which is to be expected given the new faces and expanded roles on the roster.

If they have it their way, Nebraska won't remain unranked for long. The Huskers will have plenty of opportunities to prove themselves against quality opponents. Regardless, for the first time in a while, Nebraska men's basketball has expectations to live up to, and we'll soon see how well the Huskers handle them.

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