How to Watch Nebraska Football at Oregon with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The Nebraska football team was poised for a breakthrough last week, but two quick fourth-quarter scores by defending national champion Indiana extended the Huskers’ losing streak against AP-ranked opponents to more than 30 games.

Up next for the Huskers are the Oregon Ducks in Eugene. Coach Dan Lanning's squad has dropped out of the AP top 25, but the game still provides another litmus test for the Huskers, who are out to prove that last Saturday's disappointment was simply a blip in what they hope is a breakout season under head coach Matt Rhule.



Here's all you need to know before Saturday's late -night contest in the Pacific Northwest.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (5-1, 2-0 B1G) at Oregon (3-2, 1-1 B1G)

Nebraska (5-1, 2-0 B1G) at Oregon (3-2, 1-1 B1G) When: Saturday, Oct. 17

Saturday, Oct. 17 Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Ore.

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Ore. Time: 10 p.m. CT

10 p.m. CT Watch: FOX

FOX Line: Oregon (-6.5) | O/U: 51.5

Oregon (-6.5) | O/U: 51.5 TV Crew: Tim Brando (PxP), Devin Gardner (Analyst), Josh Sims (Sideline)

Tim Brando (PxP), Devin Gardner (Analyst), Josh Sims (Sideline) Radio Crew: Kyle Crooks (PxP), Jay Moore (Analyst), Jessica Coody (Sideline)

Kyle Crooks (PxP), Jay Moore (Analyst), Jessica Coody (Sideline) Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates How to Sync Husker Radio with TV Broadcast

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is experiencing his roughest patch with the Ducks in the midst of his fifth season in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Scout

Head Coach

Dan Lanning | 5th Season at Oregon & as a Head Coach

51-10 (.836) at Oregon & as Head Coach

3x College Football Playoff Appearances

1x B1G title (2024)

1x Stallings Award (2025)

Previous assistant at Georgia, Memphis, Alabama, Sam Houston State, Arizona State & Pittsburgh

2025 Finish

L, 56-22 to No. 1 Indiana in CFP Semifinals

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 13-2 (8-1 B1G, 3rd)

13-2 (8-1 B1G, 3rd) All-Americans: 6x

6x Major Conference Awards: Tight End OTY

Tight End OTY All-B1G: 3x First Team, 6x Second Team, 4x Third Team

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 6-2

Sept. 9, 2017, last matchup; 42-35 Oregon

A popular preseason Heisman pick, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore will not play Saturday after suffering a concussion against USC. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Dante Moore | QB | R-Jr. | The former five-star bypassed the NFL Draft to return to Eugene where he struggled to replicate his 2025 success before suffering a nasty concussion against USC. He's been ruled out against Nebraska.

Brock Thomas | QB | R-Jr. | A former three-star, Thomas took over for Raiola versus UCLA and may get the starting nod against the Cornhuskers on Saturday night.

Jordon Davison | RB | Soph. | The former four-star tied for second in the Big Ten last season with 15 rushing touchdowns and has scored at least one time in each of Oregon's first five games in 2026.

Dierre Hill Jr. | RB | Soph. | Another true freshman to see substantial playing time in 2025, the Illinois native is a big receiving threat with 184 yards on 13 catches compared to his 228 rushing yards on 52 carries.

Dakorien Moore | WR | Soph. | Coming out of high school as the No. 1 wide receiver in the country, Moore posted 497 yards and three scores in his freshman season last year. He ranks second on the Ducks with 311 yards and four touchdowns nearly halfway through this season,

Evan Stewart | WR | R-Sr. | The former Texas A&M transfer acts as the speedy deep threat for Oregon, but he's listed as questionable for Saturday. He leads Oregon with 352 yards so far this season.

Jamari Johnson | TE | R-Jr. | The former transfer from Louisville has caught 12 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown in his second year with the Ducks.

Ziyare Addison | OT | R-Fr. | Coming out of Florida as the top offensive tackle, the 6-foot-5 Addison appeared in just two of 15 games last season before earning the starting role in 2026.

Dave Iuli | OG | R-Sr. | Veteran leader for the Ducks on the offensive line and returns as the starter at guard after allowing just 10 pressures and zero sacks in 2025.

Fox Carder | OT | Soph. | The first-year starter at tackle appeared in 10 of 15 games last year for Oregon.

Matayo Uiagalelei | OLB | Sr. | A First Team All-Big Ten pick in 2024, the brother of DJ Uiagalelei leads Oregon in tackles for loss (5.5) and sacks (5.0) in his senior campaign.

Bear Alexander | DT | R-Sr. | Bear is a polarizing player who made previous stops at Georgia and USC before landing in Eugue where he continues to be productive, including three TFLs and two sacks in 2026.

Teitum Tuioti | DE | Sr. | The veteran end is one of only four Oregon players with more than one tackle for loss (3.0) while adding in a sack through five games.

Devon Jackson | LB | R-Sr. | The Omaha native and Burke graduate spurned the Huskers for Oregon and ranks second with 30 total tackles, plus an interception.

Na'eem Offord | CB | Soph. | The former five-star recruit from Alabama ranks second in the Ducks' secondary with four pass breakouts.

Ify Obidegwu | CB | R-Soph. | Leads a young Oregon secondary with five pass breakups, one tackle for loss and 11 total tackles.

Aaron Flowers | S | R-Soph. | After starting in all 15 games last season, Flowers returned as a starter in 2026, but he's been ruled out for Saturday due to an injury he suffered against USC.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Dylan Raiola | QB | Jr. | The former Cornhusker needed a reset after starting for two seasons in Lincoln. He landed in Eugene as the backup to Moore, but Raiola was benched after an awful performance against UCLA last week.

Koi Perich | S | Jr. | A former two-way star at Minnesota, Perich hasn't quite filled the shoes of first-round NFL Draft pick Dillon Thieneman, but he still leads the Ducks with 34 tackles and two INTs.

Bailey Ettridge | P | Soph. | Originally from Australia, Ettridge transferred in from Nevada for the 2026 season and is averaging over 48 yards per punt.

Minnesota safety Koi Perich joined Oregon over the offseason as a heralded transfer and leads the Ducks with 34 tackles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Departures

Noah Whittington | RB | Graduated | The veteran running back led Oregon with 829 rushing yards and six touchdowns to earn Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors to cap his college career.

Malik Benson | WR | Graduated | The former transfer from Florida State and Alabama led the Ducks with 719 receiving yards and six scores before turning pro.

Kenyon Sadiq | TE | Graduated | The All-American tight end was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft after setting the Oregon single-season record for catches by a tight end with 51 while hauling in eight touchdown receptions.

Bryce Boettcher | LB | Sr. | Raised in Eugene, the homegrown recruit finished his college career by leading the Big Ten with 136 tackles and becoming the first Oregon player to win the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the nation's most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.

Dillon Thieneman | S | Graduated | Taken by the Chicago Bears in the first round, Thieneman transferred from Purdue to finish his college career in Eugene, where he was a second team All-American.

Outlook

The 2026 college football season was supposed to be Oregon's for the taking. After returning the bulk of its roster, including preseason Heisman candidate Dante Moore at quarterback, the Ducks and head coach Dan Lanning were finally going to break through and put to bed the narrative that Oregon was the greatest program to have never won a national title.

Those dreams are now on life support.

Warning signs started with Oregon's 34-27 win over Boise State, but with the Broncos being a regular College Football Playoff contender from the Group of 6, no one was panicking. Then came a 39-31 defeat to unranked Oklahoma State, sending off fire alarms around the program. Consecutive wins over Portland State and USC calmed the waters, but Moore was victim to a vicious late hit against the Trojans that resulted in a concussion. After playing well versus USC, former Cornhusker signal caller Dylan Raiola got the start against No. 21 UCLA, but he was benched in the Ducks' 17-15 loss to the Bruins to put them at 3-2 entering Saturday.

Aside from the obvious quarterback problems, the offensive line has been a massive, unexpected issue in Eugene. Mixed with departure of offensive coordinator Will Stein — who's taking the college football world by storm at Kentucky as head coach — most supporters and analysts underestimated the potential for regression with so many changes. Emmanuel Pregnon (LG), Isaiah World (LT) and Alex Harkey (RT) all left for the NFL to open opportunities for young recruits Ziyare Addison (OT, Fr.), Douglas Utu (OG, Fr.) and Fox Crader (OT, Soph.).

The sophomore backfield tandem of Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. gives the Ducks balance. Former five-star talent Dakorien Moore leads the receiver group, but they might be without deep threat Evan Stewart, who was downgraded to "Doubtful" on Thursday.

The Ducks have also struggled on the defensive side, ranking 12th in the Big Ten in total yards allowed per game (344.4). They're middle of the pack in run defense and fifth worst in defending the pass. Minnesota safety transfer Koi Perich was a high-profile transfer over the offseason and he leads the team in tackles (34) while Matayo Uiagalelei (four sacks) and Bear Alexander each present a tough challenge up front.

The late start time doesn't make this ideal for the Cornhuskers, but they're well positioned to pull off a win Saturday. The vibes are certainly worse for the Ducks, who are set to make some big offensive changes going into the game. The quarterback situation is unanswered with no designation provided by Lanning. That means the Cornhuskers could face any of Raiola, Brock Thomas and Akili Smith Jr.

This should bode well for the aggression of Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, who I expect to dial it up against the Ducks' signal caller. That's why I like the Huskers to take this one on the road and move to 6-1.

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