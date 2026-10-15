Nebraska Football Has the Money — Does It Have What It Takes to Win?

On this special midweek episode of the Common Fan Podcast, the boys welcome Henry Cordes of the Flatwater Free Press to discuss his recent investigative report on Nebraska football's spending, how the Huskers compare nationally, and whether the program's financial commitment will finally produce the results fans have been waiting for.

The Nebraska football program is spending more money than ever before. The Huskers have dramatically increased their investment in coaches, support staff, facilities, and players, putting the program among the biggest spenders in college football.

But here's the question every Common Fan wants answered: When will all that spending translate into more wins?

Nebraska's Massive Spending Increase

Cordes shares some eye-opening findings from his research. Nebraska's annual football operating expenditures grew from approximately $33 million to more than $70 million in just over three years, the largest increase among the 68 power-conference programs he examined.

That spending surge moved Nebraska from below the power-conference average during the Scott Frost era to 12th nationally in football operating expenditures (during the 2024–25 school year).

The guys discuss what's driving those increases, including the dramatic expansion of Nebraska's football staff. Tom Osborne won national championships with approximately 30 staff members. Matt Rhule's operation now has more than 80, including 23 on-field assistant coaches.

Cordes also shares insights from his conversations with Osborne about the changing economics of college football, and how the legendary coach views today's spending arms race.

NIL, Revenue Sharing, and Nebraska's Financial Advantage

Operating expenses are only part of the equation. The conversation turns to NIL and player compensation, including The Athletic's recent reporting on what college football programs are spending to assemble their rosters.

According to those estimates, Nebraska is spending between $31 million and $35 million on its roster, ranking approximately 18th nationally and sixth in the Big Ten.

Cordes explains why Nebraska's historically strong financial position and extraordinary fan support could give the Huskers a significant advantage as college football's financial model continues to evolve.

The guys also discuss the lack of transparency surrounding player compensation, the possibility of additional federal legislation, and Cordes' upcoming reporting on how NIL actually works.

How Much Patience Do Husker Fans Have Left?

Of course, spending money and winning football games aren't the same thing. Cordes' research found that no program has combined Nebraska's level of fan support with fewer victories over the past five years. And while the Huskers are now investing like a national contender, fans are still waiting for a meaningful breakthrough.

Coming off Nebraska's heartbreaking 20–17 loss to defending national champion Indiana, the guys discuss whether the program is finally turning a corner, how much progress fans should reasonably expect, and how long Matt Rhule has to turn these investments into results.

They also explore how the head coaching job itself has changed. Today's college football coach must increasingly operate like a CEO, managing personnel, fundraising, roster construction, and an ever-changing set of rules.

It's a fascinating conversation about the business of modern college football, Nebraska's place in it, and what all this spending might mean for the future of the Big Red.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.



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