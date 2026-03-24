Huskers Expect a Dog Fight as Iowa’s Physical Style Looms

The tape doesn’t lie, and Nebraska’s got a lot of it.

They’ve got tape on Iowa from their own games against Iowa in February, then again just 16 days ago here in March. They also have some fresh film of the Hawkeyes knocking off No. 1-seed Florida on Sunday.

When Nebraska’s coaches sat down to study Iowa again for the third time in six weeks, what they saw wasn’t just a team that had advanced to the Sweet 16, but something far more dangerous.

“They’re playing the best basketball they have all year,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday.

Iowa made every possession for Florida hectic Sunday night, and it resulted in a monumental upset. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Long before Iowa shocked the college basketball world Sunday with a 73–72 upset of No. 1-seed Florida, the blueprint had already been written twice in games Nebraska knows all too well.

There are moments in college basketball when a game stops being about sets and spacing and turns into something more elemental, something defined less by execution and more by resistance. The ball still moves, but everything feels tighter. Shots that normally come in rhythm arrive a beat late. Passing lanes close just as quickly as they open, and rebounds are contested in midair and decided by force.

Nebraska has felt its fair share of that before.

Iowa had its way with Nebraska in their first meeting in February, as neither team broke the 60-point barrier in the Iowa win. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Back on February 17, NU found themselves in a game that narrowed into a 57–52 loss in Iowa City. The Huskers felt the pinch again on March 8, but were able to adjust more effectively, which resulted in a nine-point Husker win.

Now, with a trip to the Elite Eight at stake, Nebraska will feel it for a third time against an Iowa team that has not only embraced the physical identity, but refined it at precisely the right time.

What Iowa does is less visible and far more consequential when it comes to games in a tournament setting. Iowa has become a team that dictates how games are played, and more often than not, opponents have been unable to change that – just ask the defending champs who will now be watching from home.

The defining characteristic of Iowa can’t be found in one stat column, though many of them point in the same direction. It’s the way games have unfolded for them lately. Opponents are pulled into a style that emphasizes physical contact, ball pressure and constant disruption. Possessions are rarely clean, and decisions are rarely comfortable.

Iowa is known for batting at balls as soon as a player catches a pass, and it led to a lot of loose ball plays in February. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Their pressure, the way they guard defensively, they put you in really difficult positions offensively,” Hoiberg said. “The first thing when you get the ball, the first thing they do is swipe down on it.”

That pressure is immediate and intentional. It seems like a small detail, but it explains quite a bit. Iowa doesn’t wait for plays to develop defensively, and over time that approach creates a cumulative effect of ballhandlers rushing decisions and passing angles shrinking.

“You can’t play in a crowd against this team,” Hoiberg admitted. “You have to make simple plays.”

Simple plays, however, are not always available when the game is compressed. The first meeting between these two teams provided a clear example of what that compression looks like. The final score — 57–52 — reflected a game that never opened up for the Huskers thanks to Iowa limiting their opportunities.

Iowa dominated Nebraska on the boards in their first meeting, helping key a 57-52 upset of the Huskers. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Nebraska entered that matchup with an offense capable of scoring in a variety of ways, but Iowa systematically removed those options. Driving lanes were cut off and shot quality took a big dip for NU.

Nebraska shot just 38% from the field in that game and struggled to generate second-chance opportunities, while Iowa controlled key rebounding moments despite neither team posting dominant overall numbers. The pace slowed, which took away Nebraska’s ‘run-and-gun’ ability that’s allowed them to knock off both Troy and Vanderbilt this past weekend.

In their first match-up, Iowa didn’t need to be exceptional offensively. It just needed to make Nebraska uncomfortable, and they did so incredibly well.

Fast-forward to when the teams met again on March 8, and Nebraska showed growth. The Huskers were more disciplined with the ball, more aware of Iowa’s defensive tendencies, and better prepared to handle that pressure that caused them to crumble in Iowa City.

The second match-up between Iowa and Nebraska saw the Huskers become the aggressor early, leading to a 9-point NU win. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

However, the Huskers were still challenged in Lincoln that day. Iowa’s defensive activity remained constant, and even though Nebraska reduced its turnovers, NU’s possessions were still contested and shaped by Iowa’s physical presence.

“They attacked us on some things that they saw on film, and we attacked them on some things that we saw on film,” Nebraska forward Rienk Mast said of the second meeting. “It’s just going to be more of that.”

That back-and-forth of the first two games underscores a key reality. Familiarity with each other doesn’t exactly neutralize Iowa’s style of play, but it certainly will help Nebraska get ready for whatever awaits them Thursday in Houston.

On Sunday, what Iowa did against Florida elevated its identity from observation to validation. Florida entered the matchup as one of the most physically dominant teams in the country, averaging more than 48 rebounds per game and relying heavily on its size and strength to control outcomes.

Iowa beat Florida at its own game of rebounding and physicality to advance to the Sweet 16. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

After the opening tip, those stats looked like they belonged to Iowa, not the Gators.

The Hawkeyes matched Florida with 27 rebounds apiece and remained competitive throughout a game that featured 15 lead changes. Iowa shot 51% from the field, a point above Florida’s 50%, and committed fewer turnovers in critical moments.

“Florida has been the best team rebounding-wise in the country the whole year, and Iowa did a great job of being physical,” Mast said. “I don’t know the exact numbers, but they played super physical. They did a great job and got it done.”

Iowa proved it could impose its style against a team built on the same principles. It didn’t attempt to outshoot Florida or outpace it, but instead went toe-to-toe with them in their own game and trusted that approach to create the opportunity they needed to win it late. That trust is what makes Iowa particularly dangerous at this stage of the tournament.

Rebounding has been the difference in both Nebraska-Iowa games so far this season, and it's an emphasis for game three. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Rebounding has become central to Iowa’s success, not simply as a statistical measure but as a mechanism for controlling games.

“They out-rebound Clemson by 15, and what they did (Sunday) on the glass was just absolutely incredible with what Florida does with their size and physicality,” Hoiberg said. “They’re playing the best basketball they have all year, and we’re going to have to play our best game of the season.”

In the February meeting with Nebraska, Iowa’s ability to secure critical rebounds prevented the Huskers from ever building momentum. Against Florida, matching a top-tier rebounding team ensured that the game remained within reach – by the one point Iowa needed to topple the defending champs.

Timing is often decisive in March, and Iowa appears to have reached its peak at precisely the right moment.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg acknowledged that Iowa is playing its best basketball of the season ahead of their match-up. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

“I think they’re playing their best stretch of basketball of the season right now, and we’re going to have to have a great couple days of preparation to get ourselves ready,” Hoiberg said.

Iowa’s improvement is not accidental. It reflects a team that has refined its approach over the course of the season and entered the tournament with clarity and confidence. The new wrinkles the Hawkeyes have added are evident in their offensive versatility and ability to adapt within games.

For Nebraska, the third meeting with Iowa presents a unique challenge as both teams understand each other’s tendencies, strengths and adjustments.

“We make adjustments every time we play each other, so from the first game to the second game, both teams made adjustments, and it’s just the same thing,” Mast said. “Both coaching staffs are going to do a good job of prepping. We know each other so well, so it’s just going to be who’s better executing.”

Nebraska senior Rienk Mast says he expects both teams to make plenty of adjustments after the opening tip Thursday. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Execution, however, becomes more difficult in the type of game Iowa will likely create on Thursday. Physicality reduces margin for error and can turn small mistakes into season-ending ones.

“They’re really good with their hands,” Hoiberg admitted. “I think they force the most steals in the league, and we have to take care of the ball. If we’re sloppy and turn it over, we’re not going to move on.”

That statement reflects a broader truth. Against Iowa, games are rarely decided by large disparities, but rather a series of small advantages that, over time, sort out the winner. This match-up will be about which team can impose its preferred style.

“I think the team that’s going to be more physical is going to have the best chance to win this game, and that’s been the thing the entire year,” senior guard Sam Hoiberg said Monday. “I thought Vandy was more physical than us in the last game, and we were lucky to overcome that with the rim out at the buzzer. We have to get back to being better at being the more physical team, and it’s going to be tough against a really physical team like Iowa.”

Nebraska senior Sam Hoiberg said the most physical team Thursday will have the best chance to win. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Physicality, in this context, will include a long list for both teams on Thursday, ranging from mental resilience and discipline to the ability to maintain composure in a game that will feel urgent. Emotion can amplify physical play, but it can also lead to mistakes, and managing that balance will be critical.

“(On) Senior Night, we played them, (and) emotions were pretty high, too,” Mast said of Nebraska’s last meeting with the Hawkeyes on March 8. “These first two games in the NCAA Tournament were very emotional. Getting that first tourney win – all of these games are emotional. With the rivalry game, there’s a little bit extra, but we’ve played in some very high-pressure and emotional games so far this year already, so I hope that we’re ready.”

The path for Nebraska is clear, and it hinges on a lot of the talking points we’ve heard from Hoiberg all season long. Protect the ball, at least match the opponent on the glass and maintain composure in a game that will test them more than any other game this season has.

Keeping the game simple won’t be easy for NU, but the team that wins this game will likely be the one that can impose its identity the most. Nebraska wants to play fast, but with balance and execution. The Hawkeyes want to slow them down and disrupt NU at every turn.

Emotions will be high when Iowa and Nebraska square off for a third time in six weeks, but it's the team that can reel them in that will likely be heading to the Elite Eight. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Because of that, fans will be able to determine which team has the upper hand pretty quickly Thursday night. If it looks like a shootout, Husker fans may be smiling. If it looks like neither team may top 60 points, Iowa’s in a great spot.

For the Huskers, advancing will require more than a good in-game adjustment like it had defensively against Vanderbilt Saturday night. It will require resistance and the ability to withstand Iowa’s pressure.

If the game unfolds the way Iowa prefers, the outcome may follow as it has so often during this stretch – on Iowa’s terms.