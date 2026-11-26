For the second straight season, Fred Hoiberg's squad will enter December with an unblemished record.

No. 21 Nebrasketball used a massive first-half run to pull away from Southern, going on to win 101-72. The Huskers improve to 7-0, while the Jaguars fall to 1-6.

Nebraska's non-conference win streak is now at 31 games, dating back to a loss to Saint Mary's on Nov. 17, 2024.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort shoots against Southern Jaguars guard Armonii Benjamin. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Midway through the first half, Southern was still making a game of things. The Jaguars put together a 7-2 run to trail just 15-13 at the 13:00 mark.

It was all downhill for the visitors from the SWAC.

Damon Wilkinson answered with a layup to spark a 16-0 run. By the time Southern made another shot, Nebraska was up by more than 20 points.

The Jaguars never got the deficit back under 20 the rest of the way.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Connor Essegian shoots against Southern Jaguars guard Karez Demory (6) and guard Sean van Dorn Jr. (7) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Huskers shot 51.4% for the game, including 16-of-41 on three-pointers. The Jaguars made 41.9% of their shots, making 9-of-17 from deep.

Southern entered the game in the top 25 nationally for both steals and turnovers forced per game. Nebraska only turned the ball over six times as a team, with five of those coming by way of steals.

Trevan Leonhardt (seven assists along with four steals), Taj DeGourville (six assists, Jacob Lanier (four assists), and Cale Jacobsen (five assists) combined for 22 assists and just three turnovers. The Huskers posted 29 assists on 36 made baskets.

Braden Frager and Pryce Sandfort finished with 20 points each. The pair combined to make 10 three-pointers.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Trevan Leonhardt drives against Southern Jaguars guard Cam Amboree. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilkinson posted 16 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.

The Huskers were also beats on the glass, out-rebounding the Jaguars 46-32. But it was the work on the offensive end that was particularly impressive. Nebraska pulled down 20 offensive rebounds, turning those into 23 second-chance points.

Nebraska gets a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Huskers return to action on Wednesday, Dec. 2, to host the Ohio State Buckeyes. OSU is 4-3 on the season. Tip-off from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.

That kicks off a four-game stretch of high-major contests. After Ohio State, Nebraska goes to Creighton (Dec. 5), to Penn State (Dec. 8), and takes on Missouri in a neutral-site game in Kansas City (Dec. 12)

Nebraska Athletics Postgame Notes

Nebraska has now won 31 straight against non-conference opponents, including 25 regular-season games dating back to 2024.

Nebraska has won 20 straight non-conference games dating back to 2023.

Nebraska’s 101 points marked the third 100-point game this season. That is the most by a Husker team since also having three 100-point games in 1995-96.

Nebraska’s 29 assists matched a PBA record and tied the most under Fred Hoiberg. NU also had 29 assists against FIU in 2025. Nebraska also had a season-low six turnovers.

Pryce Sandfort and Braden Frager both had 20 points in the win, the first time NU has had multiple 20-point scorers in a game since Jan. 27, 2026, at Michigan.

Nebraska hit 16 3-pointers, the sixth time in Fred Hoiberg’s eight seasons that Nebraska has hit 15 or more 3-pointers in a game. It was two shy of NU’s single-game record (18 vs. Kansas in 2002). NU has had at least 10 3-pointers four times this season.

Nebraska’s 41 3-point attempts also tied a school record (41 vs. Nevada in 2020).

Nebraska’s 56 points in the first half marked the fourth time this season NU has scored at least 50 points in the first half.

Nebraska had a 16-0 “killshot” in the first half, the seventh 10+ run of the season.

Damon Wilkinson finished with 16 points, his fifth double-figure effort off the bench this season.

Pryce Sandfort hit six 3-pointers today and is the 10th player at Nebraska to hit 150 or more 3-pointers as a Husker.

Pryce Sandfort reached 20 points for the fifth time in seven games, finishing with 20 points.

Braden Frager also posted his second 20-point game of the season with 20 points.

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