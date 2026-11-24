The No. 21 Nebraska men’s basketball team faced its first close finish of the season, and Ashland native Cale Jacobsen sent the Huskers into a frenzy.

Facing Butler — projected to finish last in the Big East preseason poll — as part of the Bad Mower Series in Chicago, the Cornhuskers got into a dogfight with the Bulldogs for all 40 minutes. Trailing 71-64 with 4:49 remaining in the contest, Nebraska orchestrated a 12-3 run in the closing stages, which was capped off by Jacobsen's game-winning layup with 0.4 seconds left to post NU's 30th straight non-conference victory.

The Huskers mustered four double-digit scorers, including Braden Frager and South Dakota State transfer Damon Wilkinson with 17 apiece; freshman Jacob Lanier posted a career-high 15 points and star forward Pryce Sandfort added 14. Frager has run hot and cold so far this year and that was highlighted in his performance on Sunday when he was held scoreless in the first half before pouring in all 17 of his points in the final 20 minutes.

After narrowly avoiding an upset, the Cornhuskers return to Lincoln to face a SWAC contender before Thanksgiving break, with conference play waiting on the other side.

Here's all you need to know for NU's matchup on Thanksgiving Eve.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 21 Nebraska (6-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Southern (1-5, 0-0 SWAC)

No. 21 Nebraska (6-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Southern (1-5, 0-0 SWAC) When: Wednesday, November 25

Wednesday, November 25 Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE Time: 4 p.m. CST

4 p.m. CST Watch: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

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Southern head coach Kevin Johnson led the Jaguars to the SWAC regular season title during his second season in 2024-2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Southern Scout

Head Coach

Kevin Johnson | 4th Season at Southern; 10th as College Head Coach

55-46 (.545) at Southern; 120-145 (.453) as College Head Coach

1x SWAC regular season title (2025)

1x SWAC Coach of the Year (2025)

Previous Head Coach at Centenary

Previous assistant at Tulane, Louisiana, Nicholls, Louisiana Tech, Centenary, Texas Pan-American & Northwestern State

2025-2026 Finish

Did not qualify for the postseason.

2025-2026 Record & Awards

Record: 17-17 (11-7 SWAC, T-2nd)

17-17 (11-7 SWAC, T-2nd) All-SWAC: 1x Second Team

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 5-0

Dec. 30, 2024, last matchup: 77-43 NU

Southern guard Cam Amboree is the only returning impact player for the Jaguars this season with seven points per game. | Southern Athletics

Key Returners

Cam Amboree | G | Gr. | Spent his first two college seasons at Oral Roberts before making his way to Southern, where he's been a solid contributor over the past two campaigns. Leads the team with seven made 3-pointers while averaging seven points per contest.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Daniel Dormu | G | Jr. | The former JUCO product spent his 2025-2026 season at Tarleton State where he averaged over five points per game across 20 contests. Joined the Jaguars over the offseason and leads the team in scoring with nearly 10 points per game despite making starts in only two of his six appearances.

Malik Ferguson | G | Sr. | After two limited seasons at Georgia Tech, the 6-foot-4 guard played one season at Tennessee Tech before joining Southern. He adds 8.5 points per game for the Jaguars as their second leading scorer.

R'Chaun King | F | R-Soph. | The Memphis native joined Southern after transferring from Alabama State. King scores over seven points per game and leads the Jaguars with 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Justin Page | G | Sr. | The transfer guard from Niagara University adds 6.5 points per game in starting four of the team's six games this season.

Joseph Hunter | G | Sr. | The 6-foot-6 California native ranks second on the Jaguars with 10 steals and drops in nearly six points per contest.

Lionel Larvadain III | G | Jr. | Joins the program from Chicago State and adds 5.8 points per game.

Aaron Hall | F | Sr. | The North Carolina native and 6-foot-8 forward gets over 14 minutes per game and adds nearly four points and 2.8 rebounds during those appearances.

Ibrahim Olajuwon | C | Gr. | Standing at 6-foot-11 and a transfer from FIU, Olajuwon scores three points and grabs nearly two rebounds per game while mostly coming off the bench.

Key Departures

Michael Jacobs | G | Graduated | The lone Jaguars player to earn All-SWAC honors (2nd team) last season after pouring in 17 points and five assists per game during his final college season.

Malek Abdelgowad | F | Graduated | The 6-foot-10 Egyptian ranked second on the team last season in both scoring (10.6) and rebounding (6.2) despite 23 of his 28 appearances coming off the bench.

DaMariee Jones | F | Graduated | The Alabama native averaged 9.9 points per game and led the program with 6.5 rebounds per game as a graduate player.

Terrance Dixon Jr. | F | Transfer | Full-time starter who scored over nine points and corralled over four rebounds per game before transferring to Georgia Southern over the offseason.

Fazl Oshodi | G | Transfer | A former transfer from Southwest Mississippi CC, the New Jersey naive scored 8.9 PPG last year as a part-time starter before joining Marshall over the offseason.

AJ Barnes | F | Sr. | Transfer | The forward from Atlanta started in 20 of his 27 appearances last season while averaging over eight points and five rebounds per game. Transferred to Grambling State over the offseason for his final college season.

Southern transfer guard Malik Ferguson averages over eight points per game after coming from Tennessee Tech. | Southern Athletics

Outlook

With a coaching career that spans over three decades, Southern head coach Kevin Johnson brings a deep level of experience and knowledge of the college landscape. That's resulted in the Jaguars being contenders in the SWAC under Johnson, including a 2024-2025 season that saw the program win the SWAC regular season crown and Johnson being named the SWAC Coach of the Year. Southern was upset during the conference tournament, but a tie for second in the SWAC at the end of the 2025-26 campaign displayed the high-end consistency that will keep Johnson around.

With a resume full of stops at mid-major programs, Johnson is used to having to turn over most his roster during the offseason. That was no different after the program returned only one of its seven leading scorers from the 2025-2026 team. That included the graduation of All-SWAC Second Team performer Michael Jacobs, who led the Jaguars with over 17 points and five assists per game. Egyptian forward Malek Abdelgowad graduated alongside his 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Plus, forward DeMariee Jones (9.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG) exhausted his eligibility while Terrance Dixon Jr. (Georgia Southern), Fazl Oshodi (Marshall) and AJ Barnes (Grambling State) all transferred.

The lone returner is guard Cam Amboree, who started in 18 of his 28 appearances last season and ranked fourth on the squad with 9.6 points per game. He's fallen behind that average through six games this year (7.0), but he leads Southern with seven made 3-pointers and is second with 13 assists.

A transfer-heavy roster starts with Daniel Dormu, who joined the program after playing for Tarleton State last year. Through six games, Dormu leads the team in scoring with 9.7 PPG and a team-leading 23 assists. Malik Ferguson didn't do much during his two seasons at Georgia Tech, but he's adding 8.5 PPG as the second-leading scorer in his first season with Southern. Forward R'Chaun King played for Alabama State before the Jaguars and has been a meaningful contributor with seven points and nearly four rebounds per contest.

Southern guard and former Tarleton State transfer Daniel Dormu leads the Jaguars in scoring with 9.7 points per game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Transfer guards Justin Page (Niagara), Joseph Hunter (Seminole State) and Lionel Larvadain III (Chicago State) each average around six points per game. A 6-foot-8 transfer from Coker University, Aaron Hall chips in four points and nearly three rebounds per game alongside 6-foot-11 center Ibrahim Olajuwon, who puts up three points and two rebounds of his own through six games.

Entering Wednesday with a record of 1-5, the Jaguars don't look good on paper, but they've started the year with a tough non-conference slate that includes SMU, TCU, Drake, Iowa State and Minnesota to represent five of their six opponents so far this season. Southern picked up their first win of the season with a 100-58 blowout win over Louisiana Christian, as Hunter (17), Amboree (16), Dormu (14) and Ferguson (12) all scored in double digits.

Picked to finish runner-up in the SWAC Preseason poll, this Jaguars squad should compete for another conference crown, but a win in Lincoln doesn't seem likely. Put me down for a big Nebraska victory before Thanksgiving.

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