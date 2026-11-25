We had a great week of upset picks in Week 12. We cashed in on both Nebraska to beat Ohio State at +132 and Washington to pull off the win against Indiana at +245.

We move on to the final week of the college football regular season, and I'm once again on the prowl for a few upsets that I think could happen. Let's dive into three of my favorites.

College Football Week 13 Upset Picks

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

TCU +525 vs. Texas Tech

Nebraska +170 vs. Iowa

Baylor +160 vs. Houston

TCU vs. Texas Tech Best Bet

TCU and Texas Tech will face each other in a fascinating matchup on the night of Thanksgiving. The Red Raiders are set as significant favorites, and I can't find a reason for why. Sure, Sonny Dykes was recently fired as the TCU head coach, but that has proven to sometimes give a team a boost the following week.

The overall numbers between these two teams are much closer than the point spread would indicate. Texas Tech is 26th in the nation in net adjusted EPA per play, while TCU is 39th in that metric.

The Horned Frogs' defense is going to keep them in this game. They're an underrated unit that ranks 11th in the country in adjusted opponent EPA per play and 16th in defensive success rate. I think they'll be live to pull off the upset in this Big 12 showdown.

Pick: TCU +525

Nebraska vs. Iowa Best Bet

Pick: Nebraska +170

I've been a big Nebraska defender throughout the season, and it finally paid off for me last week when the Cornhuskers upset Ohio State. I'm going to bet on them as underdogs again this one, as they outrank the Iowa Hawkeyes both in net adjusted EPA per play and net success rate.

Iowa is historically known as a great defensive team, but they can be beaten through the air. That's good news for Nebraska, which has the ability to attack opposing secondaries. That's enough for me to back them as +170 underdogs.

Baylor vs. Houston Best Bet

Pick: Baylor +160

The Houston Cougars have one of the worst defenses in power conference football. The Cougars rank 129th in opponent EPA per pass and 111th in defensive success rate. That leads to them finding themselves in offensive shootouts more often than not, but now they have to take on a top-20 defense in college football.

If the Bears can slow down the Cougars' offense, it's going to leave their defense wide open to be taken advantage of. I trust Baylor to be able to score enough points to let their defense win this game for them.

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