

Nebraska men's basketball will head into conference play without one of the most electric athletes on its roster.



Freshman guard Jacob Lanier, who has averaged 5.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game through the first seven contests this season, will miss a significant amount of time due to an injury suffered against Southern, the program announced Saturday on social media.

Lanier went down with an inured right knee during the second half of Nebraska's 29-point win over the Jaguars on Wednesday. Before leaving the court, he had recorded 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal in just 10 minutes of action.

The injury was described in Saturday's post as a sprained medial collateral ligament. Six to eight weeks of recovery time is typically required before returning to action, according to team trainer Andrew McCabe.

Lanier has quickly become the kind of rotational player head coach Fred Hoiberg has come to trust. Though he's earned playing time in each of the Big Red's first seven games, his most productive outing came against Butler in Chicago on Nov. 22.

Lanier scored 15 points on five-of-seven shooting from the field while adding four assists and a steal. The Huskers won 76-74, with the Arkansas native playing 22 minutes, including 12 in the second half.

After the game, Hoiberg praised Lanier for his contributions, noting that he had challenged the freshman to be more aggressive with the ball in his hands.

“I talked to him, actually, the day before (the Butler game). I said, ‘You’ve got to get your aggressiveness back,'” Hoiberg told reporters. “Jacob’s done a really nice job of getting out there and running the show in his minutes, but it has taken away some of his aggression. We need him to score the basketball. That’s why we put him in.”

Lanier responded in a big way. Now, Hoiberg is tasked with finding someone capable of replacing his offensive production until he's able to return.

Hoiberg expressed confidence in Lanier's ability to work his way back.

"I feel for Jacob because he is playing at such a high level and making a significant impact for us as a freshman," the head coach said. "This injury is a setback, but with Jacob's work ethic and competitive drive, I know he will do a great job with our medical and strength staff through the rehab process to be ready when he is medically cleared."

Jacob Lanier celebrates after connecting on a three-point shot against South Dakota. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska's next game is Dec. 2, when the Huskers play host to Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. Central. Without Lanier on the floor, expect players such as Taj DeGourville and Connor Essegian to help fill the void.



Others, such as Sam Orme and Damon Wilkinson, could see increased workloads as well. Though neither is a guard, the Big Red may turn to a bigger lineup when the going gets tough over the next six to eight weeks.

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