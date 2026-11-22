

Ashland, Nebraska, stand up.



After heading into the locker room at halftime trailing Butler 38-33, Nebraska came storming back in the second half to secure its 30th consecutive nonconference regular-season win. Ashland-Greenwood product Cale Jacobsen called game, hitting a pump-fake layup with 0.4 seconds remaining to lead the Big Red to victory in Chicago.



With plenty to work on ahead of their Big Ten opener against Ohio State on Dec. 2, here are three things we learned from Nebraska's comeback win.

1. Nebraska Continues Finding Ways to Win

It hasn't always been pretty for the Big Red in 2026-27, but Sunday's victory perfectly encapsulates a team that continues to find ways to win. Against Providence, it was defense. Against Boise State, it was a night when the rim seemed 10 feet wide. On Sunday, it was sheer willpower that got Nebraska across the finish line.

The Huskers were outrebounded 38-29 and outscored 22-4 in second-chance points, but in the end, none of that mattered. NU prevailed. In the process, the team showed grit, determination, and relentless hunger to succeed. It takes guts to win a game like that, especially when Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg trusted a former walk-on to take the game-winning shot. Jacobsen delivered, and Husker fans have plenty to celebrate. Boy, does it feel good to watch this team play.

2. Jacob Lanier is an Emerging Star

Jacob Lanier posing with coach Fred Hoiberg during his official visit to Lincoln before signing with Nebraska. | @iamjacob2026/Instagram

Freshman guard Jacob Lanier signed with Nebraska as a four-star recruit in the 2026 recruiting class. After three exhibition contests and six regular-season games, it's clear he has the makeup of a cornerstone player for Fred Hoiberg's team.

Luckily, Nebraska won't need him to take on that responsibility just yet. Instead, he can fill the role Braden Frager held last season. Against Butler on Sunday, Lanier did just that, providing instant offense and the spark the Huskers needed in a sleepy neutral-site game.

Lanier finished with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. His free-throw shooting left something to be desired, as the Arkansas native made just 2-of-5 attempts, but he's already proved to be a more than capable scorer during his freshman campaign. Though Lanier is averaging just 5.8 points per contest, his career-high performance against Butler marked his second double-digit scoring effort this fall. Expect his role to grow after what he showed in Sunday's win.

3. Cale Jacobsen is the Heart and Soul of This Year's Team

Name a guy more deserving of the moment Jacobsen just had. I'll wait. Actually, I'll go ahead and stop you right there because you can't. For five years, Jacobsen has put his heart and soul into this Nebraska men's basketball team. In his final season of eligibility, he's become the very player he's worked so hard to be.

Jacobsen connected on just two field-goal attempts Sunday, but no basket mattered more than his second and final shot of the afternoon. It led Nebraska to victory and, more importantly, served as a fitting reward for the effort the 6-foot-4 former walk-on has put into Husker hoops over the last half-decade.

The Ashland, Nebraska, native finished with six points, seven rebounds, and one assist in 34 minutes. He's now averaging 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists through six games. For a local kid who spent his entire freshman season on the scout team, who would've imagined he'd not only earn a starting role but become the go-to guy on a nationally ranked Nebraska basketball team in his fifth and final year? Not me.

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