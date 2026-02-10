Huskers Set Record In 80-68 Win at Rutgers

Saturday, the 21-2 Huskers did more than just win another game. Nebraska accomplished at least two more objectives. For just the 10th time in school history (130 years), NU has won at least 21 games in a season. The victory also broke the school record for conference road wins at six.

With four more road games to play (Northwestern, Iowa, USC and UCLA) the Huskers could shatter the record with its tenth road win of the year.

There are four home games left including Tuesday’s matchup with #13 Purdue. On February 14th NU hosts Northwestern. The last two home games are on the 21st vs Penn State and March 8th vs Iowa.

Tougher Road Ahead

The road to the finish line is going to get tougher with every win. There will be no “gimmies” the rest of the way. Each game is going to be a battle. With each Husker win, the target on their back is going to keep getting bigger and bigger.

It’s true that NU doesn’t have Michigan, Michigan State and Illinois the rest of the regular season, but the remaining teams are going to want to take down the Top Ten ranked Huskers.

Another reason why the rest of the regular season is going to be challenging is the likelihood of players coming back from injuries sustained earlier in the year. They would like nothing more than knock off a ranked team like Nebraska.

Rutgers Win

The 12 point margin of victory in Saturday’s win at Rutgers didn’t reflect how much NU dominated much of the game. Nebraska led late by as many as 20 points before the Scarlet Knights made a run at the Huskers.

The return of a nearly healthy Rienk Mast resulted in 26 points and 6 rebounds for the senior star forward. As you recall, Mast was taken to a Lincoln hospital on January 27th where he was treated for severe dehydration. He played last week in the Illinois game, but was nowhere near to being healthy.

Of course this time of year, injuries and the health of players can make or break a team’s season. Let’s hope for Nebraska, all those problems are in the rearview mirror.

Nebraska beats Texas!

Any time a Husker team (doesn’t matter which sport) beats a University of Texas team, it’s time to celebrate.

This time, it was Rhonda Revelle’s 3-2 Nebraska softball team. Her team did just that over the weekend, beating the #1 Longhorns 8-5 in the UTSA Invitational in San Antonio, Texas.

Full disclosure: The day before (Friday), UT beat Nebraska 15-10.

Coming up for the Huskers are games with LSU, Georgia and Tennessee.