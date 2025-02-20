Is Nebrasketball's Season On Its Way Toward A Bad Ending?
On Wednesday night's After Nebrasketball, Jack Mitchell got fed up with the doom and gloomers that said Nebraska's season was over because of the Penn State loss. He and Kaleb Henry dive into it and discuss why it is most definitely not over.
Below is a lightly edited transcript of their conversation on the podcast.
Jack: It's shocking how low this team's floor is. All of that said, this game is not ending the season. Grab a hold of yourself, you freaking weirdos. This game does not end the season. Oh my gosh! Get a grip on your life if you're saying that right now.
Kaleb: The responses when I post it to Twitter or Facebook or specific Facebook groups, BlueSky, whatever… the responses are “bye bye NCAA tournament.” Why? You and I will talk a lot more on Friday on the Brunch Show on our confidence rating for the team getting back to the NCAA tournament, back-to-back years for the first time since in 30 years. But there is no way with the resume that this team has built, that this single loss, as bad as it is; to not contend at all with last place in the Big Ten Penn State, who was on a seven-game slide. This game does not end Nebraska's tournament hopes because of everything else Nebraska has done this month.
Jack: The amount of weirdos who said that to me tonight. I can't believe there's something that made me more annoyed with the way that Nebraska played tonight. That almost did was. Just like, “Well, season's over now!” I mean, have you seen this season? Have you seen? It's like you were just born today during the first half of that game, if you think that.
We can all agree on this: Nebraska's floor is oddly low for a team that will still, and I will say it, will still probably make the NCAA tournament. It’s lower than a whole bunch of teams that Nebraska's rolled out there over the last ten years. It is low, low, low, low. It's unbelievably low. That said, their ceiling is also probably a little higher than a bunch of those teams too. But listen, they've got to find two more wins. Three would be great, but they probably got to find two more wins.
