Jamarques Lawrence says Nebraska 'Wanted to Be Scrappy' Against Oregon

Nebraska basketball continues to answer every question posed against the unbeaten program.

The Huskers dominated Big Ten Conference foe Oregon at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday night, leaving no doubt in Nebraska's 90-55 home win. Nebraska had a season-high 17 three-pointers and Braden Frager and Pryce Sandfort combined for 51 points, but it was the Huskers' defensive pressure and effort that set the tone.

"This is a very talented Oregon team," Nebraska guard Jamarques Lawrence said in his postgame interview with the Huskers Radio Network reporter Jessica Coody. "It is probably the biggest and most athletic team coming in. Our goal was really to win the rebounding battle - everything else will take care of itself.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Jamarques Lawrence and guard Sam Hoiberg help up forward Braden Frager after he was fouled on a three-point basket by the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Huskers did win the rebounding battle over the Ducks, snagging 34 total boards to Oregon's 29. Nebraska also controlled the pace of the game early with multiple forced turnovers and won the turnover margin 16-6. Lawrence recognized early that Nebraska's ability to control Oregon would help the Big Red not only on Tuesday, but as a lesson through the rest of the year.

"Oregon is definitely physical. We were down there battling tonight. We're going to look back on this game and feed off of it. When it comes down to matching up with a team that is bigger than us and more athletic, we already have a game under our belt," Lawrence said.

Nebraska's home win over one of the dwellers in the Big Ten Conference may not impress on an NCAA Tournament resume, but the Huskers left no doubt on Tuesday night as to who the better team was. No. 8 Nebraska moved to 17-0 on the season and opened Big Ten play 6-0 with the 35-point victory. For Lawrence, the win was a microcosm of the season so far.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast reaches for a loose ball against Oregon Ducks forward Devon Pryor during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

"Just saying it all year. This team is unselfish," Lawrence said. "We just want to be scrappy. Pressure their guards a little bit. Just really protect the paint tonight. I think we did a good job of that."

Even in the dominant, team win, Sandfort and Frager's offensive explosion stood out. Sandfort led all scorers with 28 points, including going 7-of-11 from three. Frager would come off the bench to total a career-high 23 points, as the duo combined for 12 points in a 14-2 run that turned a tie game into a 42-30 lead for the Huskers before halftime.

"We recognized it early. (Pryce Sandfort) hit a couple shots early that he usually hits but the past couple of games he wasn't hitting. Once we found that out today, it wasn't even coach Fred (Hoiberg)," Lawrence said. "The five that was on the floor, we huddled up together... 'What we are we running J?' (I said) let's go find Pryce."

Nebraska guard Pryce Sandfort shoots a three-pointer against USC Upstate. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Lawrence added that watching Sandfort and Frager's offensive showcase was "fun to watch," and the team was excited to return to Lincoln and Pinnacle Bank Arena after a road trip to Indiana this past Saturday. The guard continued, adding that "Husker Nation did a great job showing up" creating a hostile environment against Michigan State and Oregon.

Nebraska basketball returns to action on Saturday, visiting Evanston, Illinois, for a road test at Northwestern. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. CST as the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network and available to listen across the Huskers Radio Network and its affiliate stations.

