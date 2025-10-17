Mast, Lawrence Ready for Exhibition Test Against No. 8 BYU
Fans will get their first look at Nebraska’s 2025–26 squad when No. 8 BYU visits Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday for an exhibition matchup. Senior forward Rienk Mast and senior guard Jamarques Lawrence spoke with the media th to preview the game and share where the Huskers stand heading into the new season. Here’s a full recap of what they had to say.
Senior Forward Rienk Mast
Coming off a knee injury that sidelined the 6-foot-10 forward for the entirety of last season, Mast’s first live action in over a year will be against the Cougars this weekend. Sure to be an emotional game, the senior was asked what Saturday’s matchup means to him. Wanting to stay in the moment, Mast made it clear tomorrow’s game is about his team getting better, not about himself. Focusing in on the X’s and O’s, Mast admitted that after the game, he’s sure to reflect.
“It’s been a long road, but I’m going to try not to think about that while I play and just be in the moment,” Mast said. “After the game, reflecting on it, it’s going to be a cool moment.” Knowing the challenge their opponent will present, it’s clear he’s excited to see what this team can do.
He emphasized that facing a top 10 opponent provides “a great opportunity to measure ourselves against one of the top teams in the country,” especially after months of competing only against teammates. “We’ve been beating up on each other for so long, it’ll be good to play against a defense that doesn’t know every single move you’re doing.”
Facing a BYU squad with tons of talent, headlined by what many expect to be the No. 1 draft pick in the NBA next summer, AJ Dybantsa, Mast isn't interested in backing down from the challenge. “It’s always fun to go up against the best players. That’s why you play at this level.”, he said.
After a patient year-and-a-half rehab, Mast feels “about as good as I have since the issues with the knee started.” He said the goal was simply to get healthy enough to play major minutes again. Announced as a starter and someone who will be heavily relied on against a lengthy BYU team, Mast knows that while he wants his team to win the game, their season is not defined by a preseason match. “I might have a really good game, but there’s also a chance it’s going to take a little time to get back in rhythm. Of course, I hope to hit the ground running,” he said.
Mast, one of four frontcourt players of international descent, leads the group in both production and experience; however, he feels confident in 7-foot-2 freshman Leo Curtis’ ability to make an impact this season. Mast praised the 18-year-old newcomer for his skill and feel for the game, noting how well he’s adjusted to the Big Ten pace. “I’ve been very impressed with him so far. I think he’s ready for that,” he said.
Senior Guard Jamarques Lawrence
After a one-year hiatus from the Nebraska program, Lawrence is back in action wearing a Husker uniform, something he said he's been looking forward to a lot. Eager to return home but focused on staying level-headed, Lawrence isn't letting Saturday's matchup get in the way of helping his team compete. “[I] definitely missed the fans and just the energy in the building, but for me personally, it’s about having an even-keel mentality, not getting too high or too low.”, he said.
Lawrence's words carried the same sentiment as Mast's about the opportunity Nebraska's squad has against a nationally ranked team. Despite the challenge, Lawrence said the Huskers view Saturday’s exhibition as a valuable test, not a pressure moment. “We could just go out there and play carefree and confident. It’s a great opportunity to send a message that we’re the real deal too.”
Having the opportunity to do just that, it's no secret that Mast will be a large part in making it happen. On his fellow senior, Lawrence said nothing but positives about the impact of the former All-Big Ten Third Team selection's return to the lineup. “He’s moving great, shooting it better, he’s got that killer mentality going in.”
Lawrence, also returning to the Nebraska roster for the first time since the 2023-24 season, has also made improvements to his game since the last time Husker fans saw the guard. With that in mind, Lawrence said fans will notice a more mature, composed version of him this season. “Just involving my teammates more, being the voice the whole game.", he said, "The game’s slowing down for me.”
To wrap up his time, the 6-foot-3 guard didn't shy away from showing excitement to be back in Pinnacle Bank Arena. When recounting what he's missed the most, it's clear the atmosphere took the lead. “Just the energy, the fans. Playing in a packed arena every game. That’s something I really missed.”, he said.
Nebraska tips off against No. 8 BYU at noon CDT Saturday inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. While the result won’t count toward the season record, it’ll serve as the first true look at what Fred Hoiberg’s 2025–26 Huskers have to offer. And based on the pair of seniors’ comments before tipoff, they’re hungry to prove they belong on the big stage.
