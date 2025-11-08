Mast's Triple-Double, Sandfort's Offensive Outburst Lead Nebrasketball Past FIU
LINCOLN—Two players who weren't on the floor for Nebraska last year showed up big for the Big Red on Saturday.
At the under-12 media timeout of the second half, Rienk Mast and Pryce Sandfort had a combined 38 points. That was also the total for FIU to that point in the game.
The Panthers would score another 28 points as Nebraska (2-0) cruised to a 96-66 win.
Mast's 18 points are the most by a Nebraska men's basketball player in a triple-double effort. He added 12 rebounds and 10 assists. The team, and everyone in the arena, knew the situation as he stayed on the floor to hunt that final assist midway through the second half.
"We talked about it at half," Mast said after the game. "I had five (assists) at half and they were like, 'Go get it.' I had three quick ones to start the half. Then you got to find the other two, which was a little bit of a challenge. But everybody was saying, 'Yeah, go get it.'"
The only other two Husker men to notch triple-doubles are Cam Mack (11 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds vs. Purdue in 2019) and Dalano Banton (13 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists vs. Doane in 2020).
After scoring three points and going 0-for-5 on three-pointers in the season-opener, Sandfort erupted for a game-high 20 points against FIU. The Iowa transfer made 6-of-9 from deep. He had 14 points in the first five minutes of the second half, including his own 8-0 run in just 28 seconds.
"It was fun to see Pryce get it going the way that he did with that little stretch that he had to open up the second half," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in the postgame. "It was just a matter of time before he had one like this."
Three other Huskers scored in double-figures: Braden Frager (15 points), Connor Essegian (13 points), and Berke Buyuktuncel (11 points).
As a team, Nebrarska shot 55.2% from the floor, including 17-of-34 on 3s. The school record for three-pointers made in a game is 18, set back in 2002 against Kansas.
"We got so many shooters," Mast said. "We shot it insanely from three today. That makes it fun to try and find shooters."
Of Nebraska's 37 made. baskets, 29 came on the back of assists. That's seven shy of the school record, which came in 1977 with 36 assists against Montana State.
FIU shot 39.4% in the contest, making 6-of-23 three-pointers. The Panthers put four players in double-figures, led by the 12 points each from Hamed Olayinka and Julian Mackey.
Nebraska stays home Tuesday to host Maryland-Eastern Shore. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CST with the contest streaming on B1G+.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Maryland-Eastern Shore 7 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 15 Oklahoma (Sanford Pentagon) 6 p.m. BTN or B1G+
- Nov. 20 New Mexico (Hall of Fame Classic) 6 p.m. Peacock
- Nov. 21 Kansas State/Mississippi State (Hall of Fame Classic) 6/8:30 p.m. Peacock
- Nov. 25 Winthrop 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 South Carolina Upstate 1 p.m. B1G+
- Dec. 7 Creighton 4 p.m. FS1
- Dec. 10 Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Dec. 13 Illinois 3 p.m. Peacock
- Dec. 21 North Dakota 7 p.m. BTN
- Dec. 30 New Hampshire 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 2 Michigan State 8 p.m. Peacock
- Jan. 5 Ohio State 5:30 p.m. FS1
- Jan. 10 Indiana 11 a.m. BTN
- Jan. 13 Oregon 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1
- Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock
- Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
- Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN
- Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN
- March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
