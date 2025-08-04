Nebraska Basketball Alum Juwan Gary Signs with Professional Belgium League
Juwan Gary will take his talents to Europe after a standout career for Nebraska basketball.
The former Husker forward signed a professional deal with Belgium's Spirou Basket on Monday, as first reported by the team and On3's Robin Washut. Gary had spent his off-season in the NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Clippers after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. Gary was not invited to the NBA Combine, but did receive other opportunities to work out for individual teams, including the Clippers.
"Spirou Basket is pleased to announce the arrival of Juwan Gary to the roster for the upcoming season," the franchise wrote as part of its official press release welcoming Gary. "Juwan is an athletic forward who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 226 pounds. He comes straight from the NCAA Championship, where he played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the prestigious Big Ten Conference."
"With several NCAA seasons under his belt and a competitive mentality, Juwan Gary will be taking his first steps in professional basketball with Spirou. His dynamic profile and desire to progress will be valuable assets to our team," Spirou Basket wrote.
Gary played three seasons at Nebraska after spending his first three seasons of college basketball at Alabama under coach Nate Oats. The forward joined the Huskers in 2022 and made an immediate impact, averaging 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and a team-high 1.4 steals per game in Nebraska's first 17 contests before suffering a season-ending injury.
Gary then appeared in 28 games with 20 starts in his junior season, averaging 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. The forward was a notable defensive presence in his early tenure in Lincoln, primarily guarding the opposing team's best player and leading the 2023-24 Huskers with 0.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per contest.
Nebraska would make the NCAA Tournament in 2024 as Gary stepped up his offensive numbers, setting career bests in scoring, assists, three-pointers, three-pointer percentage, and free throw percentage. The South Carolina native reached double figures 16 times in the season, and pushed Nebraska in a Big Ten Tournament run with an 11-point, six-rebound performance in the opener against Indiana.
Gary capped his senior season with Nebraska by averaging a career-best 14.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while earning a spot on the 2025 College Basketball Crown All-Tournament Team and claiming the College Basketball Crown King of the Crown honor for Nebraska's tournament title. In his final seven games for Nebraska, Gary averaged 20.7 points per contest on 55 percent shooting and 7.3 rebounds per contest. He ended his Husker tenure with 20 points and eight rebounds against UCF in the College Basketball Crown title game, securing a victory and College Basketball Crown championship for Nebraska.
“We have a lot of NBA guys, who have been in the league as players, coaches, strength and conditioning,” Gary said during his season-closing press conference in April. “We got all of the knowledge that we need to be pro. Every day is a pro day. Practice is a pro day, lifting, nutrition, sleep. Everything we do is professional.”
Spirou Basket's first contest arrives on Sept. 5 against the Horticult Kontich Wolves.
