Here's What Nebraska is Getting in Iowa Transfer Pryce Sandfort
Nebraska made a strong opening statement in the 2025 transfer portal cycle with the addition of Iowa transfer Pryce Sandfort.
But what kind of player are the Huskers getting?
A 6-foot-7 wing with a smooth shooting stroke and family roots in the state, Sandfort brings more than just Big Ten experience to Lincoln—he brings a skill set tailor-made for Fred Hoiberg’s system and a desire to win.
Sandfort’s transfer marks something of a full-circle moment. Nebraska recruited him hard out of high school, and although he initially chose rival Iowa, the Huskers never truly left his radar. After two seasons with the Hawkeyes, Sandfort now joins a Nebraska program that he has been competing against for his whole college career.
How can Sandfort help the Huskers?
It’s no secret that perimeter shooting has been a swing factor for Hoiberg’s teams. This season, the Huskers did not shoot the 3-ball nearly as well as they did the previous year when they made a run to the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers need some help to be better from long-range next year.
Enter Sandfort, a shooter with range, confidence, and consistency. His ability to space the floor is precisely what Nebraska has lacked at times, especially in critical conference matchups where halfcourt execution becomes key.
His size also adds versatility—at 6-7 and 210 pounds, he has the frame to play and defend multiple positions on the wing, offering Hoiberg lineup flexibility and another potential mismatch weapon.
Sandfort’s offensive game isn’t one-dimensional either. Though his calling card is his shooting, he also showed flashes of growth as a complete scorer and rebounder late in the season. In Iowa’s final four games, he scored in double figures each time, including a 16-point, 4-for-6 three-point performance in Lincoln.
Those performances weren't lost on Husker fans, who already have a sense of what Sandfort can do when he’s locked in.
Hoiberg’s offensive system, with its emphasis on spacing, cutting, and decision-making, is a great fit for Sandfort’s strengths. Hoiberg’s background in NBA development also played a role in attracting the wing to Lincoln. Sandfort’s growth trajectory suggests he still has room to expand his game in areas like playmaking and defense, and under Hoiberg’s tutelage, Nebraska may be getting a player whose best basketball is still ahead.
In short, the Huskers are adding a Big Ten-tested sharpshooter with size, a strong family connection to the program, and a clear fit in their offensive vision. Sandfort won’t just help improve Nebraska’s shooting percentages—he has the potential to be a difference-maker in tight games.
Nebraska needs to be better in tight games in order to take the next step as a program. Sandfort could help the Huskers take that step.
