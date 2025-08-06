Nebraska Makes Top 5 for 5-Star Forward Leelee Bell
Leelee Bell is not your average high school basketball star. She’s a record-breaker, a state champion, and a two-time North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year. To add more to the list, she is now one of the most sought-after prospects in the country.
With a game that commands attention and a résumé that speaks for itself, Bell is heading into the most exciting chapter of her young career: picking a college. And after months of visits, calls, and careful thought, she’s whittled her options down to five programs.
Leelee Bell’s Final Five Shows a Power-Five Showdown
When you’re the No. 1 player in your state and the No. 21 overall recruit in the nation, coaches come calling. Bell's top five choices are Louisville, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Oklahoma. Each of these programs has built a reputation for winning and national relevance, making them natural fits for a player of Bell’s caliber.
She’s already made official visits to three of the schools: Louisville, Nebraska and North Carolina. And there’s something a bit more personal about Nebraska’s pitch. Fellow North Dakotan Logan Nissley is already suiting up for the Huskers, potentially offering Bell a familiar face in Lincoln.
Leelee Bell’s Legendary High School Run
While college coaches have been busy recruiting her, Bell has been busy rewriting the North Dakota record books. In the 2024–25 season, she didn’t just join the exclusive 2,000-point club; she leaped right to the top of the leaderboard.
With 2,404 career points, Bell surpassed both Sarah Jacobson and 2024 graduate Jocelyn Schiller. She did it to become the all-time leading scorer in Class A/Division AA history. Averaging 27.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this past season, Bell powered Minot High to yet another deep postseason run.
In three games, she dropped 86 points. These include a 40-point explosion in a state qualifier that will be talked about for years in North Dakota hoops circles. Bell’s dominance stretches far beyond just one season. She made an impact as early as eighth grade, helping Minot to a state championship in 2022. Since then, she’s been a consistent force.
The National Spotlight Shines on Bell
Recruiting analysts from around the country have taken notice. 247Sports ranks Bell as the No. 21 player in the 2026 class, while Rivals has her firmly inside the top 45. Prep Girls Hoops continues to list her as the top player in North Dakota. And with good reason, she brings the full package.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Bell is a five-star prospect.
As she approaches her senior year, Bell isn’t just planning her future because she’s shaping it finely. Her final five schools are all eager to land her signature, and fans around the country are eagerly awaiting the fall, when Bell plans to announce her decision. And for North Dakota basketball, it will be yet another proud moment as one of its own prepares to shine on the national stage once again.
