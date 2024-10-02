All Huskers

Nebraska Men's Basketball Announces Creighton Tip Time; Coaches vs. Cancer Preseason Breakfast

Nebraska men's basketball was part of a pair of announcements Wednesday. The tip time for the Creighton game is now known, and a preseason event to benefit those fighting cancer.

Dec 4, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg watches action against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Dec 4, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg watches action against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha.
The in-state showdown now has a tip time.

Nebraska men's basketball will meet Creighton in Omaha on Nov. 22. That game is now slated for a 7 p.m. CDT tip on FS1.

Creighton holds a 30-27 edge in the all-time series. In the last 20 years, Nebraska has won in Omaha just once, a 63-53 victory on Dec. 4, 2022.

Before that game, NU will three home games against Texas Rio Grand Valley, Bethune-Cookman, and Fairleigh Dickinson, as well as a neutral site contest against Saint Mary's.

Prior to the season, Nebraska will host Opening Night in the Railyard on Oct. 4 then hold a Red-White scrimmage at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Oct. 13.

Inaugural Coaches vs Cancer Preseason Breakfast

Also announced on Wednesday, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg will join the state's other Division I men's basketball coaches - Creighton's Greg McDermott and Omaha's Chris Crutchfield - for the Coaches vs Cancer Preseason Breakfast. The event will take place Oct. 15, 2024 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. CDT.

Hosted by the American Cancer Society Coaches vs Cancer, this will benefit Hope Lodge Nebraska, a home away from home for cancer patients traveling great distances for cancer care.

The coaches will speak over breakfast and network at the Tiburon Golf Club in Omaha, including a Q&A session. The panel will also explore how communities can unite to support cancer patients and their families.

More information, including tickets, can be found at CVCNebraskfast.ACSGala.org.

Kaleb Henry
