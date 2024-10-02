The Common Fan: Critical Stretch for Nebraska Starts with Rutgers
Evan Bland helps the Common Fans breakdown Purdue and look ahead to Rutgers, which kicks off perhaps the most critical 2-game stretch of the season.
It's another View From the Blandstands, with the Omaha World Herald's Evan Bland joining the Common Fans to talk all the latest with Nebraska football.
- Is officiating in college football worse than it’s ever been?
- It feels like officials are being taught to throw flags more than ever.
- Evan’s take on the Purdue game
- Defense turns back into “old reliable”
- Offense finally gets on track late in the 3rd quarter
- Disastrous special teams
- Purdue and Colorado both end up with the same final score: 28-10. Would fans prefer a hot start and coasting in the 2nd half (like Colorado), or the slower start followed by the strong finish (like Purdue)?
- Not always pretty, but Husker fans need to appreciate that the team is winning.
Plus, looking ahead to Rutgers:
- Head Coach Greg Schiano’s teams have historically blocked a lot of kicks and scored a lot of non-offensive touchdowns.
- His teams are traditionally tough and physical, but this year’s defense has had more of a “bend-but-don’t-break” approach.
- Scarlet Knights come in as the #12 rushing offense in the country.
- Huskers are likely the more talented team, but can they avoid the type of mistakes Rutgers is known for creating?
- Next two games absolutely critical for Nebraska: Illinois, Purdue, Rutgers, and Indiana represent the swing games for Nebraska’s season, and the Huskers are right in the middle of that stretch.
All this and much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Or watch now!
