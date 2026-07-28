'We're Growing': Fred Hoiberg Wants More Consistency from Nebraska

Nebraska's new-look roster is beginning to come together as the summer comes to a close.

On Monday afternoon, Husker men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg met with the media and gave reason for optimism about the progress his team has made. Even so, NU is still searching for the consistency it'll need to build on last season's program-record 28 wins.

Here's what Hoiberg had to say about Nebraska's summer thus far, and where things stand before preparation for the upcoming season truly begins.

Rienk Mast reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Hoiberg has gathered from his team

After reaching the Sweet 16, Nebraska entered the offseason needing to replace four of its five starters from a season ago. It's no small task, but Hoiberg said he's encouraged by the progress his new-look roster has made over the last few months.

“We’re growing,” he said. “In both areas (offense and defense). We need to be more consistent, but I really like the group. I like the vibe; I like the way they come in. I’m still figuring out the consistent leader of the group, but it’s been a fun group to coach.”

Sam Hoiberg, Rienk Mast, and Jamarques Lawrence served as the vocal leaders of last year's team. While NU is still searching for players to step into those roles, its head coach has already identified one returning Husker who's beginning to do exactly that.

Nebraska guard Cale Jacobsen shoots against Boise State in the semifinals of the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas. | Nebraska Athletics

Finding a Leader

Ashland (NE) native Cale Jacobsen grew up a stone's throw from the school he'd eventually call home. Now, entering his fifth season with the Big Red, his head coach believes he's beginning to emerge as one of the leaders on this year's team.

“Cale [Jacobsen] has done a really nice job, as expected,” Hoiberg said. “He’s been a leader by example, I think. He’s shown you can still have a tremendous impact on the team, maybe even if you don’t have a huge role.”

Jacobsen has appeared in 79 games over the past four seasons, making three starts along the way. Though he's never carved out a full-time starting role, Hoiberg believes the redshirt senior can provide something just as valuable: the ability to lead.

Nebraska basketball forward Braden Frager shoots against Grand Valley State. | Nebraska Athletics

Braden Frager’s Defensive Progress

While Jacobsen seems to be stepping into a vocal role, a sophomore version of Lincoln native Braden Frager appears to be developing as well. After being named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year while averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists during the 2025-26 season, the 6-foot-7 wing is beginning to make a bigger impact on both ends of the floor.

“He’s definitely grown in that area on the defensive end,” Hoiberg said. “He’s rebounded well. He’s got that athleticism and explosiveness that we don’t have a lot of on this roster, and we’re going to need him. He’s going to have to step up. He’s definitely a better defensive player than he was a year ago.”

Frager may have scored 391 points during his first season of collegiate basketball, but his head coach is focused on getting him to buy in on the other end of the floor. To his credit, he appears to be doing just that, as Hoiberg went as far as saying Frager is near the top of the team in deflections as the summer nears its end.

Trevan Leonhardt (20) dribbles the ball defended by a Utah Utes guard during the first half. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Trevan Leonhardt’s Impact So Far

Utah Valley transfer Trevan Leonhardt's value has been felt right away. A year ago, the then-junior averaged 11.9 points, 6.0 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game while helping lead his team to a 25-9 record and an NIT appearance. As a result, he earned First-Team All-Western Athletic Conference and Western Athletic Conference All-Defensive Team honors.

Listed at 6-foot-6, the now-senior seems to be hitting the ground running with his Husker teammates. For Hoiberg, though, one skill stands out above the rest.

“He’s an elite passer,” the head coach said. “That’s one thing I’ve really been impressed with. And we say that, but when you play against bigger, more athletic players, how does that translate? He’s really on time, on target. Simple plays, and he gets the ball into the pocket, and when we do that, we have a very efficient offense.”

Sam Hoiberg celebrates after diving on a loose ball against UCLA. | Amarillo Mullen

Comparisons Between Last Year's Team

Out of the transfer portal, Leonhardt drew comparisons to Sam Hoiberg from a year ago, despite the difference in size. In fact, several of the Huskers' transfer additions have largely been viewed as replacements for players and roles Nebraska lost.

Still, NU's head coach said the Huskers aren't making those comparisons internally. While hoping to build on the momentum from a season ago, he knows this is a completely different team.

“It’s a completely new group,” Hoiberg said. “Last year's team was more about how we were able to play through tough stretches. That was what really stood out about last year's group. But it’s a completely new group. It’s a new identity. We talk about some of the things that made that group what it was, but you’ve got to be a little bit careful in that.”

NBA Summer League Experience

In addition to building chemistry with this year's team, Hoiberg's been active on the recruiting trail as well. One stop took him to Las Vegas, where four former Huskers happened to be competing in the NBA Summer League.

Asked about the opportunity to reconnect with players who helped build Nebraska up, Hoiberg didn't hold back in praising the group.

“It was great,” he said. “Luka [Virgilio] did a great job with that, organizing a dinner. We got those guys together (Rienk Mast, Sam Hoiberg, Brice Williams, Josiah Allick). It was great to see those guys and be out there and get to support them. I thought all of them had their moments and did a really good job. It’s always great to see those guys that helped elevate your program and spend time with them and show them a lot of support."

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