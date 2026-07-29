'I Can Take This Team Even Further': Braden Frager Sets New Expectations for Nebraska

The next version of Braden Frager looks different than the last.

After averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game as a redshirt freshman while earning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors, the 6-foot-7 Lincoln native is focused on rounding out his game on the defensive end.

In doing so, he believes it will not only elevate his own stock but also help lead Nebraska "even further" than its Sweet 16 run a season ago.

Here's the latest from Frager's media availability Monday afternoon and the mentality he's taking into the 2026-27 season.

Braden Frager celebrates after a three-point basket against Iowa Hawkeyes during the teams' Sweet Sixteen game in March. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becoming a Two-Way Player

Over the course of Nebraska's 35 games a season ago, Frager scored in double figures 20 times off the bench, including six 20-point performances. However, with several leaders from last year's team now gone, he knows where he'll need to grow.

The next step for the sophomore is becoming a better defender. For Frager, it's more about mentality than physical ability.

“I think for me, it’s just staying locked in on the defensive end,” Frager said. “Offense is always going to come to me, but as long as I stay locked in on both sides, I feel like I can take this team even further than we went last year.”

Rienk Mast reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game against Iowa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense Can Get Frager to the Next Level

After seeing former teammates Sam Hoiberg and Rienk Mast earn opportunities to play in the NBA's Summer League, Frager knows what a strong 2026-27 season could mean for his own future. As a result, the Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection from a year ago is continuing to develop his game.

Becoming a more complete player can help him do just that. When asked about his long-term goal, Frager made it clear he knows what it will take to achieve it.

“Obviously I want to get to where I want to go (the NBA),” Frager said. “I want to be as successful as I can playing this game. And I feel like offensively, my talents will take me some places, but I can go even further with my defensive talent. So, playing both ends of the floor can push me and get me there.”

Expectations for the Team After Summer Workouts

Despite gearing up for just his sophomore season, Frager has been in Lincoln for three years. Now viewing himself as one of the veterans on the roster, he's using that experience to become a more vocal leader heading into the fall.

Asked about his expectations for the Huskers in 2026-27, Frager didn't hold back his optimism for this year's team.

“I’m really excited for the team,” he said. “I think we have a really good group. We really fit well together; we gel. And I think we can go really far with this team.”

Nebraska forward Braden Frager drives against USC Upstate. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Learning from His Freshman Year

The Lincoln native appeared in 33 games during his redshirt freshman season, averaging 23.6 minutes per contest. In doing so, he gained valuable experience heading into his sophomore campaign.

Looking back, learning how to win, playing in hostile environments, and finding his role all helped him grow. He'll look to use those experiences to his advantage, hoping nothing catches him by surprise in 2026-27.

“I think there’s a lot I can learn,” Frager said. “Going out there was a lot of firsts for me. I’ve played on the road, I’ve played in multiple different environments against multiple different teams. So, I’ve gotten through that stuff and now I can worry about other things and not be so shocked about seeing things for the first time.”

Fred Hoiberg celebrates with Braden Frager after a win in the NCAA men's basketball tournament against Troy. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Changing Offensive Scheme

NU's offense is sure to look slightly different after losing four starters from last year's team. With Pryce Sandfort the only player set to return from the group, the Huskers are implementing a new offensive scheme.

In Frager's eyes, however, it's about playing fast while remaining under control. Considering the shooters Nebraska added via the transfer portal, the Big Red can operate from virtually anywhere on the floor. Rather than running to predetermined spots, they'll look to push the pace and let their players make plays.

“There were a lot of times when we tried to get down the court and get into positions, and it slowed us down a bit,” Frager said. “But being random is just going where you’re at. You don’t have to worry about running across the court or slowing the ball down. It’s just kind of run into it, so we can get to our offense a lot quicker.”

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