Nebraska Men's Basketball Falls at Maryland, Losing Streak Continues
The losing streak continues for Nebraska men's basketball.
Maryland beat Nebraska in College Park Sunday afternoon, 69-66. The Huskers fall to 12-6 on the year and 2-5 in the Big Ten Conference while the Terrapins improve to 14-5 overall and 4-4 in the league.
Nebraska has now lost their last four games. The Huskers have not beat Maryland on the road since at 67-65 win on Jan. 1, 2017
Neither team led by double figures as the two teams played a tight one for 40 minutes. Nebraska had to fight to take the lead in the second half, going up 55-54 with 8:59 to go.
But Maryland answered with a 10-0 run as NU went scoreless for the next three minutes.
After exchanging baskets, Nebraska rolled with a 9-0 run to tie the game at 66-66 with 1:02 to play.
Maryland notched a layup to retake the lead. Nebraska's answer was a turnover as Brice Williams spent much of the possession dribbling 30 feet away from the basket.
After Maryland made just one free throw, the Huskers again had a chance but again did little with the opportunity. After Connor Essegian forced up a 3 that missed the mark, Maryland grabbed the rebound and went to the line once more.
Despite the missed free throw, Rollie Worster's Hail Mary-heave at the buzzer fell short.
Nebraska shot 46.6% overall, making 6-of-16 3s. The Huskers added six free throws on 11 attempts.
Maryland shot 44.8% for the game, including 10-of-25 from 3. The Terrapins made 7-of-12 free throws.
With Maryland shooting 40% from deep, Nebraska is now 0-6 when opponent shoot above 39% from 3.
Three different players eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in their careers, with two being Huskers. For the Big Red, the new 1,000-point scorers are Andrew Morgan and Juwan Gary.
Morgan scored a career and team-high 17 points, adding five rebounds. Gary finished with just six points on 3-of-9 shooting, grabbing seven rebounds.
Williams scored 14 points to go with four rebounds and three assists. Ahron Ulis pitched in a career-high 10 assists off the bench.
Nebraska returns home Wednesday to face USC. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is slated for 8 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
- Andrew Morgan went over 1,000 career points with his basket at the 10:44 mark of the first half. He has 1,012 points in his career.
- Morgan finished with a season-high 17 points on 7-12 shooting, topping his previous best of 14 at Michigan State.
- Morgan finished with 17 points, his 10th double figure game off the bench this year. NU now has 19 double-figure efforts from its bench in 2024-25.
- Ahron Ulis set a career high with 10 assists. He had eight against Western Michigan on Nov. 22, 2021 while at Iowa. His previous best at NU was three on three occasions, the last on Dec. 7 at Michigan State. He is the first Husker with double-figure assists since Alonzo Verge Jr. at Ohio State on March 1, 2022.
- Juwan Gary went over 1,000 career points with his tip on with 3:08 left in the second half. Gary now has 1000 career points.
- Nebraska held Maryland to 69 points, matching Maryland’s lowest output of the season (at Washington on Jan. 2).
- Nebraska had won its 36 games when holding an opponent to 70 points or less dating back to the 2022-23 season.
- Nebraska out-rebounded Maryland, 36-32, as the Terrapins were fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding margin entering the game at +5.5 rpg.
