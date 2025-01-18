All Huskers

I-80 Club: What Is Happening With Nebraska Men's Basketball?

On this week's Saturday Morning Coffee Show, Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell discussed Nebraska men's basketball's loss to Rutgers, the upcoming stretch of games, and how the team can come out of things in a better spot.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

Below is a lightly edited transcript of their conversation on the podcast. 

Josh: That was supposed to be the win and to play like they did, to get to go down at the half and the second half, it just had that sense of dread, the entire second half. The entire second half was full of dread.

Nebraska guard Juwan Gary tries to score at the basket against Rutgers on Jan. 16, 2025.
Nebraska guard Juwan Gary tries to score at the basket against Rutgers on Jan. 16, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Jack: But do you remember after the Rutgers game last year, where I thought Juwan Gary tore his Achilles tendon, of course, and that was a bad spot. Don't you remember how they played in that game? They just got like physically destroyed by a different, very different Rutgers team then. I mailed that season in at that point, and it got better. So, there'll still be some good moments, but the schedule is weird because the road games. They’re still such underdogs in these road games. Like they would go, I don't expect them to, but if they would go get a win against Maryland tomorrow, it basically, everything's erased. Everything’s back to where it was three games ago, at least resume-wise.

Josh: Or if they lose, it's suddenly four straight and another road loss...

Jack: The USC is the one, the USC is the one that, in Lincoln, is the one that could derail the season.

Nebraska center Braxton Meah dunks against Rutgers at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 16, 2025.
Nebraska center Braxton Meah dunks against Rutgers at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 16, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Josh: Well, you and I talked about that when you filled in a week ago yesterday, right? Where if they don't pick up any of these road wins, it's gonna put so much pressure on the USC game. And now, Jack, I would say that pressure is already there, but now there is gonna be some pressure on the home games, given that they just lost to Rutgers.

To see more, watch the video below! And for access to the entire conversation, consider becoming a member of the I-80 Club today! Do so at patreon.com/I80Club.

Jack Mitchell
