Arizona Defensive Back Marquis Groves-Killebrew Exits Transfer Portal, Will Not Join Nebraska
Nebraska football won't be getting everyone they thought out of the transfer portal.
Arizona defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew has withdrawn his name from the portal. He is now expected to return to the Wildcats for the 2025 season.
Groves-Killebrew committed to Nebraska on Jan. 9. He was among seven newcomers at defensive back and four transfers.
New since Groves-Killebrews commitment is the return of DeShon Singleton. In the wake of the Diego Pavia ruling, Singleton and others with junior college experience have been granted an additional year, which he will use to return to NU.
With one returning and another not making his way to Lincoln, Nebraska stands pat at 29 defensive backs on the current roster.
