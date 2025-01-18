All Huskers

Arizona Defensive Back Marquis Groves-Killebrew Exits Transfer Portal, Will Not Join Nebraska

The Huskers will not be getting the defensive back from Arizona.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 15, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew (20) shoves Houston Cougars running back Stacy Sneed (21) during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium.
Nov 15, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew (20) shoves Houston Cougars running back Stacy Sneed (21) during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nebraska football won't be getting everyone they thought out of the transfer portal.

Arizona defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew has withdrawn his name from the portal. He is now expected to return to the Wildcats for the 2025 season.

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jack Luttrell (13) and defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew (20) celebrate an interception
Nov 23, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jack Luttrell (13) and defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew (20) celebrate an interception in the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Groves-Killebrew committed to Nebraska on Jan. 9. He was among seven newcomers at defensive back and four transfers.

New since Groves-Killebrews commitment is the return of DeShon Singleton. In the wake of the Diego Pavia ruling, Singleton and others with junior college experience have been granted an additional year, which he will use to return to NU.

With one returning and another not making his way to Lincoln, Nebraska stands pat at 29 defensive backs on the current roster.

MORE: Remembering Jack and Andy Hoffman

MORE: I-80 Club: What Is Happening With Nebraska Men's Basketball?

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball at Maryland: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

MORE: Junior College Huskers Make Decisions With New Eligibility After Diego Pavia Ruling

MORE: No. 6 Nebraska Wrestling Takes On No. 1 Penn State in Front of a Record Crowd

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football